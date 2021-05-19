Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 9, 2021

RESTON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 9, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 9, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS

INDEX RATING

RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 150 149 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 5/4/2021 2 144 82 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 5/4/2021 3 143 91 La hija del embajador UNIV 5/5/2021 4 141 3 FBI CBS 5/4/2021 5 141 14 Blue Bloods CBS 5/7/2021 6 140 7 Chicago Fire NBC 5/5/2021 7 140 120 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 5/7/2021 8 138 2 NCIS CBS 5/4/2021 9 137 84 Diseñando tu amor UNIV 5/4/2021 10 134 11 Chicago P.D. NBC 5/5/2021 11 132 16 Bull CBS 5/3/2021 12 130 12 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 5/9/2021 13 130 25 9-1-1 FOX 5/3/2021 14 129 13 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 5/4/2021 15 129 6 Chicago Med NBC 5/5/2021 16 129 9 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 5/9/2021 17 128 132 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 5/9/2021 18 128 30 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 5/3/2021 19 127 21 Grey's Anatomy ABC 5/6/2021 20 127 1 60 Minutes CBS 5/9/2021



[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 9, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS

INDEX RATING

RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 146 15 When Calls the Heart HALL 5/9/2021 2 139 22 The Curse of Oak Island HST 5/4/2021 3 137 42 Baby, It's Cold Inside HALL 5/8/2021 4 136 41 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? TLC 5/9/2021 5 136 908 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 5/8/2021 6 135 125 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 5/4/2021 7 134 376 Deceived By My Mother-In-Law LMN 5/7/2021 8 131 128 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 5/5/2021 9 129 312 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 5/9/2021 10 129 71 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 5/3/2021 11 126 859 Fatal Attraction TVONE 5/3/2021 12 125 189 Married to Medicine BRAVO 5/9/2021 13 125 404 VH1 Couples Retreat VH1 5/3/2021 14 124 17 Home Town Takeover HGTV 5/9/2021 15 123 70 The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch HST 5/4/2021 16 122 976 For My Man TVONE 5/6/2021 17 122 197 The First 48 A&E 5/6/2021 18 121 160 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 5/9/2021 19 121 494 Black Ink Crew VH1 5/3/2021 20 120 224 See No Evil ID 5/8/2021



[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

