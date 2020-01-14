Comscore Reveals Box Office Breakdown for Oscar Nominees
Joker Runaway Leader with More than $1 Billion Global Cumulative
Jan 14, 2020, 19:51 ET
RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today revealed the North American, International and Global gross revenue figures for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards:
|
Comscore - Best Picture Nominees - 2020 Academy Awards Grosses through January 12, 2020
|
RELEASE
|
TITLE
|
RATING
|
DISTRIBUTOR
|
OPENING
|
NORTH
|
INTERNATIONAL
|
GLOBAL
|
Dec 25, 19
|
1917
|
STILL IN THEATERS
|
R
|
Universal
|
$576,216
|
$39,721,479
|
$23,800,000
|
$63,521,479
|
Nov 22, 19
|
Ford v.
|
STILL IN
|
PG13
|
20th Century Fox
|
$31,474,958
|
$111,418,552
|
$99,600,000
|
$211,018,552
|
Oct 18, 19
|
Jojo
|
STILL IN
|
PG13
|
Fox Searchlight
|
$349,555
|
$21,976,318
|
$14,100,000
|
$36,076,318
|
Oct 4, 19
|
Joker
|
STILL IN
|
R
|
Warner Bros.
|
$96,202,337
|
$334,105,854
|
$734,800,000
|
$1,068,905,854
|
Dec 25, 19
|
Little
|
STILL IN THEATERS
|
PG
|
Sony
|
$16,755,310
|
$74,182,402
|
$33,200,000
|
$107,382,402
|
Jul 26, 19
|
Once Upon
|
STILL IN
|
R
|
Sony
|
$41,082,018
|
$141,137,890
|
$230,624,760
|
$371,762,650
|
Oct 11, 19
|
Parasite
|
STILL IN
|
R
|
Neon Rated
|
$393,216
|
$25,357,041
|
$105,062,663
|
$130,419,704
|
2019
|
Marriage
|
R
|
Netflix
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
The Irishman
|
R
|
Netflix
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TOTAL
|
$747,899,536
|
$1,236,487,423
|
$1,984,386,959
Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's Senior Media Analyst commented, "The Best Picture Oscar nominees often benefit from their raised profile and thus increased box-office potential as they now become 'must see' cinematic experiences for audiences around the world."
Measuring the global box office, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of their business.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
