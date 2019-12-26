Comscore Shows Top Music Apps Account for Almost All Time Spent with Music on Mobile

RESTON, Va., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In continued research beyond its recent 2019 "Global State of Mobile" report, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, uncovered additional critical insights around mobile music streaming.

Comscore mobile audience insights show that:

Mobile apps monopolize the time spent on music platforms

Top music apps capture almost the entirety of total minutes for all music apps

Paid users spend more time per month engaging with music streaming apps than free users do

This recent Comscore mobile research looked at how U.S. audiences engage with mobile music apps, including iHeartRadio, Pandora, Soundcloud, Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play Music, discussed how their audiences vary across mobile web and app, and examined time spent by consumers – including a look at the difference between free and paid users and their tolerance for advertising.

"The mobile music streaming market appears to be a classic 'winner-take-all' scenario," said Kelly Lewis, Comscore Product Manager. "Most users are likely locked-in to one or two services, leaving little room for growth by smaller platforms beyond niche market offerings."

The 2019 "Global State of Mobile Report" report uses multi-platform data from 10 international markets (U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, and U.K.) to demonstrate a global and local perspective on changing mobile usage.

