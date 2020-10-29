Comscore to Present 2020 Global State of Mobile Webinar

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to spend a majority of their time online on mobile devices, the way that they engage with apps and content has changed. Against these shifting behaviors, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present the 2020 "Global State of Mobile" webinar on November 10, 2020 at 2pm ET.

The webinar will offer in-depth mobile insights, including:

An update on how mobile trends around the world have impacted various categories

Deep dives into mobile behaviors in the U.S., including how consumers interact with mobile video, mobile payments, and mobile ordering

An examination of how privacy-focused changes will impact media and advertising on mobile, and how measurement will evolve to meet privacy expectations

Registration and more information can be found at: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2020/Global-State-of-Mobile

