Comscore to Present Annual State of Gaming Webinar Showcasing Latest Audience Trends

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner to more than 1,000 local stations, 250 national networks, 50 station groups, and the world's 10 largest advertising and media agencies, is excited to announce its annual State of Gaming Webinar is taking place on October 13, 2021 at 2pm ET. The webinar, featuring Senior Director of Survey Innovation Ian Essling and Vice President for Commercial Paul Wright, will examine the gaming landscape and consumer behaviors and attitudes across desktop, mobile and console gaming.

With most gamers (77%) playing games across not just one but multiple platforms, and with the pandemic affecting attitudes toward esports and livestreaming, it is now more important than ever for advertisers, sponsors and their agencies to fully understand this growing category.

Key topics covered in Comscore's webinar include:

A profile of today's gaming audiences, by platform: PC, mobile and console

How engagement with game genres, including battle royale and first-person shooter, vary by platform

Attitudes and perceptions toward trends such as esports, livestreaming and cloud gaming

How advertising and branded content sponsorship fit in esports and live gaming events

To learn more about these exciting trends, register for the State of Gaming webinar today: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2021/2021-State-of-Gaming-Webinar

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

