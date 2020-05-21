Comscore to Present State of OTT Webinar on Evolving Consumption and Usage Trends

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As over-the-top (OTT) viewing continues to be a mainstream behavior in the United States, the OTT industry is evolving. That is why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present its 2020 installment of the industry-leading State of OTT webinar series on June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Comscore's State of OTT webinar will examine recent trends in OTT viewing behavior, the impact of COVID-19, and the ways in which audience engagement with over-the-top content and devices has evolved. The webinar will also offer insights for advertisers, OTT streaming services, and content owners and creators on how OTT streaming is changing, what is driving growth among streaming services, and what the future of OTT will look like. Registration and more information can be found at https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2020/State-of-OTT.

