Comscore Vice President Kristin Sullivan-Stoesser to Moderate Panel at Advertising Research Foundation 'Women in Analytics' Event

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that Kristin Sullivan-Stoesser, Vice President, Commercial, will be moderating a panel at the June 10, 2021 ARF 'Women in Analytics' event. The discussion will focus on how everyone can develop a growth mindset to make their professional and personal life more meaningful.

The panel will feature a distinguished roster of speakers from Facebook, ANA/SeeHer, InnovatorsBox and Analytic Partners. Cara Weiss from iHeart Media will join Sullivan-Stoesser as a moderator. Attendees will benefit from actionable tips regarding how to get into a growth mindset and workplace learnings and lessons to consider implementing in their job and with their teams.

"True growth starts with a positive, passionate and resilient mindset, and even situations that I initially perceive as negative teach me and enable me to move towards something much more positive," said Sullivan-Stoesser. "Change can be perceived as hard but is necessary to grow personally and professionally, and I am excited to join likeminded individuals from our industry to discuss how we can focus our energy on moving the seemingly impossible to the new and amazingly possible."

To learn more and to register, visit the ARF website today: https://thearf.org/event/women-in-analytics-get-into-a-growth-mindset-get-out-of-maintenance-mode/

