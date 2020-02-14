Comscore's Monthly New Vehicle Demand Index Finds Toyota RAV4 Remains Most Shopped Model Market-Wide

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, found that for the 4th month in a row, Toyota RAV4 was the most shopped new vehicle model market wide.

Since its launch of the current version late in 2018, RAV4 has generated a significant amount of prospect interest and has consistently ranked at or near the top of prospect shopping lists. Its primary competitor, Honda CR-V, came in second as the two are heavily cross-shopped against each other by small SUV intenders.

At the same time, Honda and Toyota sedans – Accord, Civic, Camry and Corolla – continue to be among the most shopped despite rivals exiting these segments due to weakening sales.

"While sedan sales are not what they were even a couple years ago, these particular models continue to attract a large amount of interest and contribute significantly to Honda and Toyota's sales total," said Dennis Bulgarelli, Vice President, Automotive, Comscore.

Similarly, full size pickups also remain popular, with F-150, Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500 among the top 10. Recent new models, stable gas prices and a strong housing market have fueled pickup interest and sales.

The top 20 in-demand models, according to Comscore's in-market shopper data are listed below:

Rank Model In-Market Shoppers

January 2020 1 RAV4 190,825 2 CR-V 143,977 3 Civic 128,165 4 F-150 126,209 5 Accord 124,419 6 Camry 107,321 7 Silverado 1500 86,134 8 Highlander 81,114 9 CX-5 78,843 10 Ram 1500 73,338 11 Corolla 72,879 12 Tacoma 71,085 13 Forester 70,836 14 Wrangler 65,632 15 F-Series Super Duty 64,862 16 Explorer 64,845 17 Pilot 63,639 18 4Runner 63,315 19 RX350 62,852 20 Telluride 62,817



Source: Comscore Automotive Data Mart, New, In-Market Automotive Shoppers, January 2020

"Looking at our data, it seems clear that even with continuing demand for pickups, the majority of consumers are prioritizing fuel efficient and functional vehicles," said Bulgarelli.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

