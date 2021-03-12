COMSovereign to Present at Investor Summit's Q1 Virtual Summit on March 25, 2021

DALLAS, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced its presentation at the Q1 Virtual Summit hosted by the Investor Summit Group scheduled to take place on March 23-25, 2021.

COMSovereign Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Hodges will host a virtual presentation during the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings where he will discuss the Company's position as an all-American provider of critical 4G LTE/5G wireless infrastructure solutions, its full range of complementary product offerings for public and private telecom networks, and its growing portfolio of intellectual property. Mr. Hodges will also discuss recent milestones including acquisitions, the ramp up of its domestic manufacturing and its expanded management team.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit Date: March 25, 2021 Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am Pacific time) Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ieg6BdR4QoiWUeXMRRiG6g Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1's Speaker: Dan Hodges, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference website here



For more information on the Q1 Virtual Summit or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with COMSovereign management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:



Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

