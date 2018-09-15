Comtrend Selects Celeno High Performance 4x4 + 4x4 + 4x4 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Solution for Gateways and Extenders

RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that Comtrend, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadband communication equipment, has selected its powerful 4x4 + 4x4 + 4x4 Tri-Band Wi-Fi solution for gateways and extenders. The solution leverages Celeno's advanced CL2400 802.11ac Wave 2 chipset and is ready for the Wi-Fi Alliance EasyMesh certification for a powerful multi-AP topology.

The solution enables a compact Tri-Band Access Point that delivers double the capacity and implements Celeno's enhanced Wi-Fi technologies, supporting multi-AP centralized orchestration and dynamic interface assignment, taking into account home topology and network conditions for optimal Wi-Fi connectivity deployment.

The hardware reference design enables exceptional RF performance over three bands, allowing simultaneous transmissions on the 2.4GHz band and adjacent channels in the 5GHz high and low bands with no inter-band interference.

The solution enables an all-wireless multi-AP architecture utilizing independent backhaul and front-haul (service) channel assignments for the main AP and each of the Tri-Band smart extenders. This results in a high performing mesh network with enhanced spectral efficiency.

As consumers rely on their home Wi-Fi network to support more devices accessing the internet, streaming HD video and online gaming, Wi-Fi is stretched to its limit. The tri-band solution is set to significantly boost capacity of home Wi-Fi networks and deliver a far superior performance for more simultaneously streaming devices, resulting in a better consumer Wi-Fi experience.

"Comtrend has continually grown its product lineup, bringing broadband beyond the gateway," says Kenny Chiu, CEO of Comtrend. "This powerful Tri-band solution is an important addition to our product offering and enables us to meet the real needs of our customers. The solution provides a powerful whole home Wi-Fi Solution that connects devices intelligently for optimal Wi-Fi connections and delivers exceptional streaming throughout the home."

"Today, Wi-Fi is considered as essential as any utility in the home," says Gilad Rozen, CEO and Co-Founder of Celeno. "From streaming videos to video chats, online gaming and Wireless VR, our home life is more connected than ever. Celeno's Tri-Band solution was designed to meet the Wi-Fi needs of the modern smart home by intelligently segmenting multiple devices on different Wi-Fi bands and delivering a reliable performance to every room in the house to ensure a superlative end user experience."

The Tri-Band solution will be displayed during Broadband World Forum in Berlin on October 14-18, 2018 at the Celeno Booth – A101

About Celeno Communications

Leveraging Wi-Fi smarts perfected in the home environment, Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to take Wi-Fi beyond connectivity into the realm of smart homes, smart cities, smart buildings and smart industry. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technology have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world by almost 100 leading service providers worldwide. Founded in 2005 and backed by blue chip investors, Celeno is a well-established company headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the U.S., EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.celeno.com.

About Comtrend

Comtrend, with more than 25 years of experience, has become one of the leading global providers of advanced networking solutions. Comtrend designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of networking equipment and software. Service providers, VARs, businesses and consumers look to Comtrend for broadband gateways, as well as the latest Wi-Fi, Powerline, and Coax technologies. Comtrend remains committed to industry standards like G.hn for home networking, as well as interoperability and market-leading performance. People in businesses and homes around the world trust Comtrend to make their technology easier and more dependable. For more information, including Comtrend's full lineup of networking solutions, please visit www.comtrend.com.

