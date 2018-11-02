Comviva Launches Unified Digital Experience Platform (UDxP)

NEW DELHI, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A consolidated digital services delivery platform to accelerate an operator ' s transformational journey

Empowers retail and enterprise customers to control and manage multiple services via digital self-care

Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, has released a powerful, yet simple to use, Unified Digital Experience Platform (UDxP) that will accelerate a CSP's journey into digital services, by enabling them to deliver an integrated, automated, intelligent bouquet of services to customers, while ensuring a frictionless experience across channels.

Telecom service providers have provided the backbone to digitization for many industries. However, they have been slow to digitize their own operations and offerings, putting them at risk of becoming minor players in the emerging digital economy, leading them to lose market share and revenues. Comviva's UDxP platform will help operators rise up the value chain by accelerating them on a more sustainable growth path in an increasingly digital world.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Sanyal, VP & Executive Head - Consumer Value Solutions at Comviva said, "In today's digital world, communications service providers have to reimagine their business models to survive the twin threat of decreasing ARPUs and increasing OTT threat. In this shifting paradigm, digital self-care will help service providers to drive the shift from connectivity to capitalizing on digital demand. We are excited to launch UDxP platform which provides the emerging digital customer with the convenience, choice and the means to instant gratification that are the cornerstones of a digitally driven business."

UDxP consolidates telecom offerings via an integrated digital platform which empowers retail and enterprise customers to control and manage multiple services through digital self-care on their preferred channel such as mobile, web, smart-watches, USSD or SMS. The high degree of personalization available on digital self-care through new technologies like AI and machine learning will allow operators to provide improved service levels based on deep actionable insights comparable to industry disruptors.

As faster time to market is an important pre-requisite for provisioning digital services, Comviva's UDxP platform provides pre-built self-care modules, as well as a smart integration layer-based on XSLT for ensuring faster time to market through efficient and rapid integrations. This allows the digital service provider to launch services quickly and efficiently, without disrupting business flows.

