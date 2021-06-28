Conagra Brands Accelerates Transition to 100% Cage-Free Eggs

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) announced today the company's plans to accelerate its transition to 100% cage-free eggs, converting 100% of its egg usage to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2024, one year earlier than its original commitment to directly source 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.

Conagra plans to convert approximately 20% of its egg usage to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2021; approximately 45–50% to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2022; approximately 60–70% to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2023; and directly source 100% cage-free eggs by the end of fiscal year 2024.

"Consumers want animals in the food supply to be treated better and we applaud Conagra for accelerating its progress in that direction," said Josh Balk, Vice President of Farm Animal Protection for the Humane Society of the United States.

"Operating ethically and employing responsible animal welfare practices is important for our customers, our investors, and our company, and we're proud to accelerate our progress on this important issue," said Katya Hantel, senior director of sustainability at Conagra Brands.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com .

