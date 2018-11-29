Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Melissa Lora To Its Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Melissa Lora to its board of directors, effective January 4, 2019. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 10 members.

"We are pleased to welcome Melissa to the Conagra Brands board," said Rick Lenny, chairman, Conagra Brands. "Melissa's proven track record in leadership initiatives ranging from consumer brand management and enterprise strategies to international financial and executive leadership and increasing shareholder value will be a tremendous asset to the company and our shareholders."

Melissa Lora said, "I'm honored to join the Conagra Brands board during this exciting time in the company's history. I admire the transformation that Sean Connolly and the board of directors have led over the last several years, and I look forward to working with them and the rest of the management team to continue Conagra's momentum as a branded, pure-play packaged food company."

About Melissa Lora

Melissa Lora, 56, is an accomplished executive with a demonstrated track record of success in operating and financial arenas. Over a 31-year career at Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc., Ms. Lora held a variety of leadership positions, most recently serving as President of Taco Bell's International business from 2014 until her retirement earlier this year. Previously, Ms. Lora served as Taco Bell's Global Chief Financial and Development Officer for more than a dozen years. Ms. Lora has served for over 14 years as a member of the board of directors of KB Home, one of America's leading homebuilders. She currently serves as KB Home's Lead Independent Director. Ms. Lora is also a member of the board of directors of MGIC Investment Corp., a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance corporation, where she serves as a member of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

