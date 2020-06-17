Conagra Brands Announces Mrs. Butterworth's Brand Review

CHICAGO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the following statement on its Mrs. Butterworth's food brand:

The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.

We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's.

It's heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let's work together to progress toward change.

