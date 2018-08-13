Conagra Brands Sustainable Development Award Winners Give Back To Their Communities

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Sustainable Development Award winners have one more thing to celebrate! Each winning team has received a $5,000 grant from the Conagra Brands Foundation to be used in their communities for projects with a focus on sustainability.

Conagra Brands' annual Sustainable Development Awards call on employees to submit their innovative ideas for ways to improve sustainability within the company with projects that save energy, conserve water and reduce waste. Awards are given to the most breakthrough projects in key areas which include Climate Change & Energy Efficiency, Water Conservation & Wastewater Management, Waste Reduction & Recycling, Sustainable Business and Overall Excellence. This year's award winners were announced in May.

"Giving back to the communities where our employees live and work is at the heart of our CSR efforts at Conagra," said Gail Tavill, vice president, CSR and sustainability, Conagra Brands. "These grants are a celebrated part of our Sustainable Development Awards because they not only reward our employees for outstanding work in extending our sustainability commitments, but also provide tangible benefits for their communities."

From working to preserve local lakes and bike trails to creating outdoor education programs for children, this year's grant recipients are dedicated to making an impact in local communities. Below is a complete list of the recipients:

Friends of the Red Cedar State Trail – selected by the Conagra Menomonie, WI facility: Friends of the Red Cedar Trail is part of state-wide network of citizen groups who have adopted state parks and trails within Wisconsin. Conagra's grant will fund the purchase of two water bottle refilling stations on the Red Cedar State Trail – one located at the trail head in Menomonie and the other at the trail station in Downsville.

Hartman Reserve Nature Center – selected by the Conagra Waterloo, IA facility: With this grant and similar funding, the Hartman Reserve Nature Center can educate thousands of school-age children year-round about water quality and prairie ecology. A naturalist works with children during the school year and extensive summer camp programming is available in the summer months.

Marshall Parks & Recreation Department – selected by the Conagra Marshall, MO facility: With an extensive park system that covers over 300 acres, the Marshall Parks & Recreation Department provides activities such as baseball fields, tennis courts and other amenities for the community. Conagra's grant will go towards renovating Lake Minesa, a small fishing lake within the park system.

Miami County Park District – selected by the Conagra Troy, OH facility: The Miami County park district is dedicated to conserving natural resources through stewardship, environmental education, outdoor experiences and leisure activities. The funds from Conagra's grant will be matched by the Park District and used for updates to a rest area on a walking/biking trail near the facility.

RB Winters Chapter of Trout Unlimited – selected by Conagra Milton, PA facility: Trout Unlimited is national non-profit organization with about 300,000 members and supporters dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring North America's Coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. Conagra's grant will fund Trout in the Classroom, an environmental education program for students in grades K-12 which teaches an appreciation for water conservation efforts and understanding of stream ecosystems.

