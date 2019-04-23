Conan O'Brien, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Jidenna, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Eva Longoria, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, La La Anthony, John Legend and Don Cheadle to join Former First Lady Michelle Obama at Reach Higher's 2019 College Signing Day

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reach Higher announced that Conan O'Brien, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Jidenna, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Eva Longoria, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, La La Anthony, John Legend, Don Cheadle among many to join former First Lady Michelle Obama, University of California and nearly ten thousand college-bound students for College Signing Day and the 5th anniversary of Reach Higher. The event will take place on UCLA's campus on May 1st.

College Signing Day celebrates high school seniors and transfer students choosing to pursue higher education at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or the military, and continues Mrs. Obama's efforts to inspire young people to pursue their education past high school. This is the sixth College Signing Day that she has celebrated with Reach Higher.

The University of California will co-sponsor the event that will include a line up of actors, musicians, athletes, students and many more. Musical performances by Pentatonix and Bebe Rexha will highlight the event, and La La Anthony will serve as host.

More information can be found HERE.

Livestream will be available on Better Make Room's Facebook page and YouTube channel . The event will be open to the press.

Celebrities joining the 2019 celebration include:

Aureylian, Twitch Creator

Jidenna, Artist

Pentatonix, Musical Group

Usher, Artist

La La Anthony, Actress

Baby Ariel , Influencer

, Influencer Tala Ashe, Actress

Elizabeth Banks , Actress

, Actress Alisha Boe , Actress

, Actress Anquan Boldin , Football Player

, Football Player Don Cheadle , Actor

, Actor Demario Davis , Football Player

, Football Player Andra Day , Artist

, Artist Nina Dobrev , Actress

, Actress Billy Eichner , Actor and Writer

, Actor and Writer Jay Ellis , Actor

, Actor Ray Fisher , Actor

, Actor Juliana Harkavy , Actress

, Actress Hannah Hart , Entertainer and Author

, Entertainer and Author Andre Ingram , NBA G League Player

, NBA G League Player John Legend, Artist

Eva Longoria , Actress, Director and Activist

, Actress, Director and Activist Keiynan Lonsdale, Actor

Vella Lovell , Actress

, Actress Jes Macallan , Actress

, Actress Bailee Madison , Actress

, Actress Laura Marano , Actress

, Actress Sonequa Martin-Green , Actress

, Actress Rodney McLeod Jr. , Football Player

, Football Player Lea Michele , Actress

, Actress Anne Munition, Twitch Creator

Josh Norman , Football Player

, Football Player Conan O'Brien , TV Personality

, TV Personality Nneka Ogwumike , Los Angeles Sparks Player and WNBA Champion

, Los Angeles Sparks Player and WNBA Champion Yvonne Orji , Actress

, Actress Patton Oswalt , Stand-up Comedian

, Stand-up Comedian Candace Parker , Los Angeles Sparks Player and WNBA Champion

, Los Angeles Sparks Player and WNBA Champion Bebe Rexha , Artist

, Artist Adam Rippon , Skater

, Skater Evan Ross , Artist

, Artist Kelly Rowland , Artist

, Artist Nicole Scherzinger , Artist

, Artist Ashlee Simpson Ross , Artist

, Artist Nia Sioux, Influencer

Elaine Welteroth , Journalist

, Journalist Jesse Williams , Actor

In addition to the national College Signing Day event in Los Angeles, thousands of events are planned in every state across the country by schools, communities, students, and organizations committed to helping students pursue higher education. UC's eight other undergraduate campuses will hold simultaneous events. This is the fifth anniversary of the Reach Higher Initiative, which Mrs. Obama launched at a College Signing Day event in San Antonio, Texas in 2014.

Mrs. Obama encourages people across the country to join her in celebrating College Signing Day by wearing their college apparel and sharing the importance of higher education on social media using #CollegeSigningDay and #BetterMakeRoom.

WHO: Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Conan O'Brien, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Jidenna, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Eva Longoria, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, La La Anthony and Don Cheadle

WHAT: Reach Higher's College Signing Day

WHERE: UCLA's Pauley Pavilion, 301 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095

WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11AM PT

Media space is limited. Members of the media interested in applying for credentials must do so HERE by April 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Please direct all questions to press@reachhigher.org

About the Reach Higher Initiative

Reach Higher, started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House, works to inspire every student in the U.S. to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or in the military. Reach Higher continues to help underrepresented students navigate the college-going process by raising awareness about helpful tools and resources; meeting students where they are and tailoring technical assistance to meet their unique needs; and building the capacity of the school counseling profession. The Reach Higher Initiative now lives at The Common Application, a non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. For additional information about Reach Higher and the Common App, visit reachhigher.org and commonapp.org.

About the University of California

The University of California is the state's premier public research university with 10 campuses, five medical centers and three affiliated national laboratories. It has more than 227,000 faculty and staff, educates 280,000 students, and has more than 2 million alumni living and working around the world. The scale of its research and academic reach make it an engine for economic and social mobility in California and the nation, and its activities contribute than $46B to the state's economy each year.

