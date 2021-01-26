Concentra, the Nation's Leading Provider of Occupational Health, Selects the eVisit Virtual Care Platform

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leader in occupational healthcare and telemedicine, Concentra, has selected the eVisit Virtual Care platform to power its Concentra Telemed service offering. First launched in June 2017, Concentra Telemed brought another option to provide critical access to care for employers and their injured and ill employees nationwide.

Concentra, based in Addison, Texas, is focused on improving the health of America's workforce, one patient at a time. Working with organizations in a range of industries and geographies with workforces small to large, Concentra understands diverse needs and employee demographics. Concentra operates 517 medical centers, as well as 150 clinics on location at customer sites, delivering care to more than 50,000 patients every day.

The eVisit Virtual Care platform is supporting all of Concentra's telemedicine requirements, including its industry-leading 24/7/365 Concentra Telemed offering and Concentra Telerehab®, conducting more than 8,000 virtual visits a month.

"Telemedicine is more important than ever and has been a benefit during the pandemic. And, telemedicine will continue to be important to companies by providing an additional access point to care that can help drive better clinical outcomes and shorten work injury case durations," said Ann Schnure, vice president of telemedicine at Concentra. "Our workflow is based on evidence-based clinical guidelines and ensures continuity of care by leveraging the same electronic medical record and practice model regardless of access point. We are tremendously proud of what we have been able to create with eVisit in our virtual clinical workflow. In addition to eVisit's innovative approaches, we selected eVisit because of the many tangible benefits it offers, including an intuitive user experience, flexible workflows and sophisticated analytics and reporting capabilities."

eVisit's Virtual Care platform is unique among telehealth solutions with its flexible virtual workflows supporting all specialties and its end-to-end technology that fully virtualizes every step of the care process. This includes activities such as scheduling, intake and waiting room management, the virtual visit itself, and payment and discharge -- all grounded in government-grade security, seamless EHR integration and leading analytics and reporting. As the only non-competing enterprise-grade virtual care platform, eVisit is partnering with the largest health systems and provider groups across the U.S. to accelerate their virtual care strategy and simplify healthcare delivery to everyone everywhere.

"We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader such as Concentra and enabling its telemedicine offering," said Bret Larsen, co-founder and CEO of eVisit. "We believe virtual care is healthcare and that it's an important game-changer for all healthcare organizations today—whether that's a hospital or health system, or an occupational health leader such as Concentra. As trusted partners with a common core value to innovate in this fast-moving industry, we look forward to a long-standing relationship going forward."

Learn more about Concentra's unique clinical workflows in a recent Thought Leadership webinar featuring Schnure and Larsen here .

Click to Tweet! Concentra selects @eVisit to Power Concentra Telemed, Leading Occupational Telehealth Solution. #VirtualCare #Telemedicine #CareAccess. Learn More: https://bit.ly/3sW1n5r

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy here. For more information, visit evisit.com.

About Concentra

Concentra, a division of Select Medical, is a leading health care company focused on improving the health of America's workforce, one patient at a time. More than 11,000 Concentra colleagues provide occupational medicine, urgent care, physical therapy, and wellness services from 517 medical centers and 150 onsite medical facilities at employer locations nationwide. www.Concentra.com

Media Contacts:

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE eVisit

Related Links

http://www.evisit.com

