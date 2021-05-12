Concentrated Fruit Juice Market to Exceed US$ 100 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR 8%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Concentrated Fruit Juice market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Concentrated Fruit Juice market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Concentrated Fruit Juice market. The Concentrated Fruit Juice market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Concentrated Fruit Juice market at the global and regional levels. Global Concentrated Fruit Juice market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ 108 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The global concentrated fruit juice market is witnessing significant growth on account of rising awareness about the benefits of diverged medical advantage such as avocado juice to support characteristic vitality in the body, watermelon juice to keep the body hydrated and improve digestion, papaya juice for sound assimilation, lemon juice to battle with viral contaminations, and pineapple juice for diminishing cholesterol levels. Moreover, rising organic food production across the globe is acting as a growth catalyst to the industry. Based on the number of producers India was the leading organic food-producing country in the world in 2018. The country had 1.1 million organic food producers in 2018. Also, the launch of new products by the companies with new flavors and tastes is gaining end-users traction and the market is emerging. For instance: In 2017, World Waters launched "WTRMLN CHRRY" which uses organic tart cherry juice concentrate. Also, Molson Coors Brewing company launched Zumbida which is prepared with the help of apple juice concentrate in 2016. However, the high price of the concentrated juices and the emerging demand from NFC (not from concentrates) juices are acting as a growth hinderer in the market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-concentrated-fruit-juice-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the growth of the global concentrated juice market owing to the temporary halt in cross-border trade activities. A major impact was witnessed on the Concentrated Lemon Juice Market. During the COVID-19 period, the value of the global concentrated lemon and other citrus fruit juice (excl. orange and grapefruit juice) market declined by 6% as compared to 2018 and reached US$ 647 million. Also, the consumption of concentrated lemon and other citrus fruit juice reduced fie to the inflation in the market. As per a study, the consumption of lemon and other citrus fruits reached 258 thousand tons. However, the market witnessed a rise as compared to 2015-28. But, during the pandemic era, the growth lost its momentum due to the decrease in the harvesting in the leading countries due to the halt in the import-export trade activities.

Ask for Price & Discounts @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-concentrated-fruit-juice-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

Concentrated Fruit Juice Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Liquid Concentrate

Powder Concentrate

Others

The liquid concentrate segment dominated the by-product type segment of the Concentrated Fruit Juice market and grabbed more than 40% market share in 2019. However, the powder concentrate segment would witness a considerable CAGR in the forthcoming years.

By Fruit Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Orange

Apple

Mango

Mixed Fruits

Others

Amongst fruit types, the orange segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to maintain the same trend of dominance in the forecast period. However, the apple segment would witness a considerable share in 2019.

By Application, the market is primarily segmented into

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

Others

In 2019, the beverage segment dominated the global Concentrated Fruit Juice market with more than 30% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2027. However, it is expected that the bakery segment would witness robust growth in the forecast period.

Concentrated Fruit Juice Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the Concentrated Fruit Juice market with almost 50% revenue share in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the emergence of new players in the industry coupled with the new offerings of solutions by the players.

Ask for Report Customization @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-concentrated-fruit-juice-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

The major players targeting the market includes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Dohler GmbH

SunOpta Inc.

Südzucker AG

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

SVZ Industrial Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

Kanegrade Ltd

Kerry Inc.

Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Concentrated Fruit Juice market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Concentrated Fruit Juice market?

Which factors are influencing the Concentrated Fruit Juice market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Concentrated Fruit Juice market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Concentrated Fruit Juice market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Concentrated Fruit Juice market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-concentrated-fruit-juice-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Pawnendra Pawan

Client Development Lead

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights