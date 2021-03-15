Concentrated Solar Power Market to hit $7 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The concentrated solar power market value is set to cross USD 7 Billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising renewable integration across the decentralized grid network along with favorable government policies & reforms to enhance sustainable energy mix will drive the business landscape. Shifting trends in project sites toward the developing regions coupled with integration of thermal energy storage technology will further drive the business growth.

Rising energy demand along with large and medium scale investments toward the adoption of solar generation farms have introduced a favourable business scenario. Effective energy utilization has drifted regulatory policies and consumer tendencies toward deployment of solar technologies complementing the industry potential. In addition, the restructuring of trade policies and investment flows across developing regions will positively sway the business headway.

Parabolic troughs CSP is anticipated to surge on account of growing investors and utility inclination toward the technology. Ongoing advancement toward thermal storage option followed by the development of new solar receivers to enhance the collector field thermal performance, which will further sway the business scenario. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities by major industry players to deploy higher absorption rate storage technology and a longer receiver life span will augment the technology adoption.

Some prime findings of the concentrated solar power market report include:

CSP market is expected to grow owing to rising sustainable power demand coupled with rising investment toward solar integrated power grid.

Ongoing technological developments to deploy solar receivers with enhanced thermal performance will positively sway the product demand.

Major players operating across the concentrated solar power industry includes ACWA Power, Abengoa Solar, Enel Green Power , Suntrace and Acciona Energy.

, Suntrace and Acciona Energy. Large scale renewable integration followed by rising focus toward construction of sustainable electrical network will positively influence the industry dynamics.

Large scale renewable integration followed by rising focus toward construction of sustainable electrical network will positively influence the industry dynamics.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/concentrated-solar-power-market

≤ 50 MW concentrated solar power market will grow on account of the ability of CSP units to complement rising energy demand across the commercial establishments along with increasing applicability across small scale industrial process heat systems to reduce fossil fuel consumption. Increasing number of solar thermal power plants across regions with space constraint areas will further fuel the industry scenario.

The CSP technology without storage will remain competitive in the industry on account of its lower installation cost and reduced complexity. Minimal capital expenditure followed by reduced operational and maintenance cost will positively influence the business landscape. In addition, paradigm shift toward installation of without storage CSP plants owing to improved capacity utilization and high-power reliability will augment the concentrated solar power market statistics.

