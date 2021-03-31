SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concentric AB Annual Report for 2020 has been published today on www.concentricab.com

Annual Report 2020

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 (0)766 104 004

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-annual-report-for-2020-published,c3317718

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB