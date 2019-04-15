SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Sarah Dryden as Vice President Group Human Resources. Sarah will be responsible for delivering the company's HR strategy and developing and implementing best practice procedures across a global workforce throughout the US, Europe and Asia.

Sarah holds a Masters in European Employment Law in addition to being a Fellow of the Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD) and has nearly 20 years' of experience in senior HR positions within United Technology Aerospace Systems (formerly Goodrich Corporation).

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "we are delighted that Sarah is joining the Concentric team. Sarah brings a vast breadth of experience and a proven track record of delivering creative HR programmes across global engineering and manufacturing operations. Her experience of continuous improvement (CI) will complement our investment in Concentric's Business Excellence Programme (CBE)".

For additional information please contact:

David Woolley, telephone +44-121-445-6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-appoints-sarah-dryden-as-vice-president-group-hr,c2789112

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/2789112/1026116.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/i/sarah-dryden,c2609954 Sarah Dryden

SOURCE Cision AB