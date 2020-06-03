Concentric AB Continues the Drive Toward CO2 Neutrality by Delivering Critical Solutions in Electro-hydraulic Steering (EHS) Systems

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing last year Concentric AB had successfully won five electro-hydraulic steering systems contracts worth an estimated total of EUR 9 million (SEK 94 million), Concentric AB has been awarded a further new contract to supply another global OEM producer of electric trucks and buses with the second generation EHS system. The updated system continues to offer the same long life durability whilst increasing the levels of control and intelligence, providing greater value to our customers. This new contract for European municipal vehicles is estimated to be worth EUR 7 million (SEK 67 million) over the next five years.

As the world shifts toward CO 2 neutrality, especially in inner cities, the design of our EHS system continues to evolve at a similar pace. Our product and design engineers are working closely with our key customers to meet and exceed all required critical safety standards. In EHS applications, Concentric AB has developed a robust and reliable system that can also reduce energy consumption by as much as 50% over conventional solutions.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "Our second generation EHS system has been very well received by the market. Its compactness, speed of "power on demand" combined with built in intelligence and self-diagnostics makes it an appealing solution to our customers needs. As with Concentric AB's other electrically driven oil and coolant pumps, our EHS system is universally applicable to hybrid, battery electric vehicles (BEV's), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFC's) and off-highway machines".

