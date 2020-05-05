Concentric AB Partners With ZF to Develop New Electric Oil Pump Suitable for 12V Supply

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from the successful nomination announced in November 2017 for the 24V electric oil pump with ZF, Concentric AB has extended its partnership with this global leader in driveline and chassis technology to develop a new electric oil pump suitable also for 12V supply. As with the 24V electric oil pump, the 12V version has the following key benefits:

wet rotor design eliminates the dynamic seal failure;

improved thermal management for longer high performance duty cycles, and

intelligently packaged, with low noise electric pump design.

The new brushless DC motor design, suitable for 12V supply, was developed in collaboration with a leading supplier of electric motors. The permanent magnets and integrated drive electronics allow higher torque values for the same voltage as well as a significantly longer service life when compared with the brushed DC motor counterpart. Common drive electronics, accommodating both 24V and 12V supply, enable the power consumption to be adjusted based on system demands thus reducing the losses and ensuring high system efficiency at all times. The communication with the main system is done through a CAN bus connection.

David Woolley, President & CEO of Concentric AB commented "The development of electric drivetrains, powered by battery or fuel cell technology, to significantly reduce CO2 emissions continues to accelerate. Concentric's innovative range of electric pumps with proven ultra-high levels of efficiency and reliability are key enablers to support these drivetrain solutions."

