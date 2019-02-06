Concentric AB: The Nomination Committee's Proposal Regarding the Board for the 2019 Annual General Meeting

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board shall be composed of eight directors elected at the AGM, with no alternates, for the period until the next AGM.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Marianne Brismar, Kenth Eriksson, Martin Lundstedt, Anders Nielsen, Susanna Schneeberger, Martin Sköld, Claes Magnus Åkesson as directors and election of Karin Gunnarsson as new director. It is proposed that Kenth Eriksson be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Karin Gunnarsson was born in 1962. She holds a Degree of Master of Science in Business and Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics. Since 2008 she is working at HEXPOL and since 2012 she is the company's CFO and IR manager. Karin previously worked as SVP Group Controlling at Telelogic AB and as Group Financial Controller at Trelleborg AB. Karin is a member of the board of Beijer Electronics Group AB since 2018.

The Nomination Committee for the AGM 2019 comprises the following members: Göran Espelund, Lannebo Fonder (Chairman of the Nomination Committee); Erik Durhan, Nordea Fonder; Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Fonder; samt Johan Strandberg, SEB Fonder.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals for the AGM on April 4, 2019 and the statement on the proposed Board will be available on the company's website www.concentricinvestors.com in connection with the publishing of the notice convening the AGM.

