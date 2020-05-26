Concentric AB to Work on Projects for the US SuperTruck II Initiative

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB is working with several major OEM's for the US SuperTruck II initiative. This is the second phase of the US Department of Energy (DoE) sponsored project to develop and demonstrate cost-effective advanced technologies that show a substantial increase in fuel efficiency of Class 8 trucks.

These diverse projects are all aimed towards improving fuel savings and reducing CO 2 emissions through more efficient fluid control, featuring various new pump technologies for heavy-duty applications in the US truck market, including:

Two design variants of fully electric water pumps for main engine cooling,

A mechanical oil pump design with electro-hydraulic pressure controlled re-circulation for main engine lubrication

An auxiliary fully electric oil pump for piston cooling.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "We are excited to be a part of this challenging initiative as heavy-duty diesel engines move towards `mild hybridisation'. Our contribution and demonstrated experience will aid in providing high performance innovative products that will offer superior efficiency gains for our customers."

Given the scale of the global Class 8 truck market and the increasing challenges arising from legislation on greenhouse gases, the SuperTruck projects represent an excellent opportunity for Concentric to drive future sales growth in the 2024/5 timeframe and beyond.

