Concentric Energy Advisors' Experts to Discuss the Future of Energy at Upcoming Events

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. (Concentric) Future of Energy (FoE) Team are presenting at several upcoming industry events. Concentric's FoE team combines regulatory, operational, financial, and market expertise to address the transformation of the electric industry as it integrates distributed energy resources.

Ben Davis is leading a Breakout Session at the Boston University Energy Club Conference on April 19. Ben will be speaking on the evolving role of markets in supporting the goals and expectations of customers, regulators, and other stakeholders in accelerating the transition to a clean and efficient electric grid. Ben will also participate on a panel addressing grid modernization issues, including recent state regulatory activity, at the 37th Annual National Regulatory Conference in Williamsburg, VA on May 16.

Robert Yardley will be speaking at the E2Tech/The Nature Conservancy Forum on April 24 in Freeport, ME discussing Energy Transformation and the Changing Role of Electric Utilities. Bob will address the challenges facing regulators as electric utilities integrate distributed energy resources.

John Stewart will be speaking before the Maryland Public Service Commission at the Technical Conference on Alternative Forms of Rate Regulation on April 30. John will join a panel that addresses the evolution of alternative regulatory models to align with the transformation of the electric industry.

Forrest Small will be speaking at the Advanced Energy Now Eastern Regional Energy Policy Conference in Richmond, VA on June 13. Forrest will join a panel to discuss Emerging Best Practices in Distribution and Generation Planning and Procurement.

These events will provide stakeholders with an opportunity to meet our FoE team and hear their perspectives on the transformation of the energy industry. To learn more about Concentric's FoE practice, please email info@ceadvisors.com.

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services with a focus on the North American energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors, Concentric Advisors ULC, and Concentric Energy Publications, Concentric provides capital market advisory support, consulting services in Canada, and publishes The Foster Report. Information about Concentric Energy Advisors is available on the company's website, Twitter, and LinkedIn, which can be accessed via ceadvisors.com.

