Concentric Energy Advisors Extends a Helping Hand and Enhances Charitable Giving Program

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concentric Energy Advisors family of companies, (Concentric Energy Advisors, CE Capital Advisors, Concentric Advisors ULC, and Concentric Energy Publications, collectively, "Concentric"), is proud to announce two new charitable giving programs to recognize our neighbors and the local organizations that are serving others during this extraordinary time of need.

In the first program, Concentric has made a substantial donation to over a dozen charities selected by our employees. The recipient organizations include food banks, senior care facilities, emergency housing resources, and other worthy organizations in our local communities. As part of the second program, Concentric has given all employees gift cards to distribute within their neighborhoods to recognize local heroes on the spot who are doing their part to make life easier for the rest of us during this challenging time.

"We are all troubled by the difficult choices people are facing," said John J. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concentric. "The Concentric team is committed to doing our part in extending a helping hand to lift up others in our local communities. Our ability to support others is enabled by the past, present, and future efforts of every Concentric team member. The Concentric team is a family and having the opportunity to support others has brought us even closer together. I am proud to lead such a generous, caring, and committed group."

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services with a focus on the North American energy and water industries. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors, Concentric Advisors ULC, and Concentric Energy Publications, Concentric provides capital market advisory support, consulting services in Canada, and publishes The Foster Report. Stay in touch with Concentric by subscribing to the Concentric Connection.

