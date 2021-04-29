Concentric Equity Partners Announces Partnership With Charles Barnes And Recapitalization Of Riverbend Sandler Pools

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), the direct investing arm for Financial Investments Corporation, announced the recapitalization of Riverbend Sandler Pools ("Riverbend Sandler" or the "Company"), a provider of pool construction, service, maintenance, and retail supplies in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. CEP will be partnering directly with Riverbend Sandler's Founder and CEO Charles Barnes, who will retain an ownership stake and continue to be actively involved with the Company moving forward.

Headquartered in Plano, TX and employing more than 170 people, Riverbend Sandler is the leading residential pool construction, service, and maintenance provider in Dallas Fort Worth. The Company differentiates through its specialized and high-touch design process, commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service, and established track record of success. The Company was founded by Charles Barnes in 1981 and grown over a successful period of more than four decades to become one of the largest pool builders in the Southwest U.S.

CEP is excited to partner directly with Charles and the existing Riverbend Sandler management team and to leverage the Company's established brand name and reputation to continue to grow Riverbend Sandler throughout greater DFW and Texas.

"Finding a partner like CEP who shares Riverbend Sandler's commitment to serving our customers and employees as well as our vision for the future was crucial for me in this process. I am excited to work together with Concentric as we embark on a long-term growth plan and to carry on the legacy of Riverbend Sandler," said Charles Barnes.

Ken Hooten, Partner at CEP, adds: "My partners and I could not be more excited to work with Charles and his team. Riverbend Sandler's industry reputation for innovation and professional customer service is second to none, and the Company's commitment to genuinely valuing its people is truly impressive. The residential pool construction, service, and maintenance space is an exciting and growing industry, and CEP's track record of building residential services businesses makes us an excellent partner to Charles and the Company."

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

You can learn more at www.ficcep.com.

About Riverbend Sandler Pools:

Riverbend Pools was founded in 1981 by Charles Barnes. What began as a family-owned business dedicated to delivering top quality projects and excellent customer service has grown into the largest family/operator-owned swimming pool construction company in the Southwestern United States. Our company is larger today than when we first opened our doors – but our original commitment to building quality pools remains just as strong today as it was when we first began. Our guiding philosophy has always been: "Don't cut corners. Take a little more time to build it right and never compromise quality craftsmanship."

For more information on Riverbend Sandler, visit www.riverbendsandler.com.

SOURCE Concentric Equity Partners

Related Links

https://www.ficcep.com

