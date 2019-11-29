Concentric Receives New Order for Electric Water Pumps From Global OEM

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has been awarded a contract to supply electrically driven and controlled coolant pumps to a global OEM of trucks and buses. The pump will be used for thermal management of the batteries and power electronics on their new range of mid-size electric trucks.

This new pump utilises a larger motor than Concentric's other e -pumps and with a nominal power output of 600W it can deliver a higher flowrate and pressure. Production will start in 2021 and the contract runs until 2025 with total sales estimated to amount to SEK 150 million.

In order to strengthen the customer proposition, this new Concentric e-pump has a higher power density and superior durability compared to pumps on existing platforms.

The development of this pump has focused on power output and reliability to ensure the e-pump meets the exacting performance and installation requirements. Intelligent software also allows for continuous performance feedback, thereby optimising motor cooling and the pump's reliability on a continuous basis.

David Woolley, CEO of Concentric AB, commented: "Concentric brings absolute reliability and superior energy efficiency to the e-Vehicle market. Importantly this low energy demand on the batteries contributes to increasing vehicle range".

