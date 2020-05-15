SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has been awarded a contract to supply its new Dual Cone Clutch (DCC) to a Tier 1 brake air compressor manufacturer for use in on-highway applications with one of the world's leading OEM's of trucks, buses, construction equipment and industrial engines. Production will start in 2022/23, with total revenues through to the end of 2026 estimated to SEK 60 million.

Significant benefits have been identified for long haul truck applications, where the DCC enables the brake air compressor to be switched off for more than 80% of the running time, reducing fuel consumption and more importantly, reducing CO 2 emissions. The clutch is integrated within the brake air compressor housing to minimise packaging space, reducing weight and also noise emissions.

Particular focus was placed on design & analysis techniques during the development of this new dual cone clutch to optimise the system's performance and reliability, as well meeting demanding packaging requirements. In this application, the dual cone clutch is pneumatically actuated, operates with extremely low wear levels and is also a fail-safe system.

David Woolley, CEO of Concentric AB, commented, "This project represents a completely new patented product and end application for Concentric with further opportunities for growth. The dual cone clutch technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency and absolute product reliability. The end user payback is rapid based on reduced fuel consumption and lower CO 2 emissions".

For additional information please contact:

David Bessant

telephone: +44-121-445-6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-s-patented-dual-cone-clutch--dcc--selected-for-use-in-truck-brake-air-compressors,c3112845

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB