Concentrix Announces Close of Acquisition with Convergys

The transaction makes Concentrix the second largest global provider of customer engagement services and enhances the company's ability to deliver even greater transformation services to impact clients. The new combined Concentrix organization will provide services in more than 70 languages from approximately 275 locations in 40+ countries across 6 continents. Follow @Concentrix on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in ten industry verticals: automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; energy and public-sector. We are Different by Design. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

