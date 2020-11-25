Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron's Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Concentrix Corp. (NASD:CNXC) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, December 1 . Concentrix will take the place of AMC Networks Inc. (NASD:AMCX), which will replace R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE:RRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX) is spinning off Concentrix in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30 . SYNNEX will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-spin-off. AMC Networks is more representative of the small-cap market space, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

. Concentrix will take the place of AMC Networks Inc. (NASD:AMCX), which will replace R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE:RRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on . S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX) is spinning off Concentrix in a transaction expected to be completed post close on . SYNNEX will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-spin-off. AMC Networks is more representative of the small-cap market space, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600. The Aaron's Company Inc. (currently trading asNYSE:AANwi) will replace Geospace Technologies Corp. (NASD:GEOS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent Aaron's Holdings Co. (NYSE:AAN) is spinning off The Aaron's Company in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30 . Post spin-off transaction, parent Aaron's Holdings will change its name to PROG Holdings Inc., its ticker to PRG, and its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub industry group to Consumer Finance. The newly named PROG Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. The Aaron's Company will trade under ticker symbol AAN effective on December 1 . Geospace Technologies is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector December 1, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Concentrix CNXC Information Technology December 2, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion AMC Networks AMCX Communication Services December 2, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition AMC Networks AMCX Communication Services December 2, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition The Aaron's Company AAN* Consumer Discretionary December 2, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion R.R. Donnelley & Sons RRD Industrials December 2, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Geospace Technologies GEOS Energy



*Ticker symbol as of Dec.1. Prior to that date, parent Aaron's Holdings used ticker symbol AAN.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices