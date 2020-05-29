Concept Companies Completes Largest Commercial Real Estate Sale in Alachua County Since 2015

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Companies, Inc. completed the sale of a newly constructed and fully leased biotechnology and life science research facility within the Foundation Park development in Alachua, Florida. This 43,180-square-foot building was sold to HF Holdings Colorado, LLC for $12 million, the largest commercial real estate sale in Alachua County Florida since 2015.

Foundation Park, a 43,180-square-foot biotech and life science research facility, is located in Alachua, Florida.

Foundation Park, Concept Companies' biotechnology and life sciences development, is a four-phase project with phase two in the planning stages. Located adjacent to Progress Park, UF Innovate's Sid Martin Biotechnology Incubator, and Santa Fe College's Perry Center for Emerging Technologies, Foundation Park is a cornerstone of north Florida's dynamic life sciences cluster.

Phase 1 of Foundation Park, developed in 2015, is anchored by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). AGTC performs research and development of genetic treatments for rare inherited conditions with its most advanced products focused on vision-related disorders.

"Foundation Park Phase 1 was developed to serve the growing bioscience and life sciences cluster in the Alachua and greater Gainesville area," said Brian Crawford, CEO of Concept Companies. "Concept Companies is proud to be a partner with the tenants in the first building which includes AGTC, University of Florida's Biotility and AavantiBio and we look forward to continuing to serve the facility needs of the cutting edge companies needing best-in-class laboratory and research facilities."

Concept Companies is committed to the life sciences in Alachua County and will be announcing new projects in the region in the coming months. The sale of Building 1 at Foundation Park is the beginning of the next chapter of new development in the region.

About Concept Companies:

Concept Companies, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate and development company based in Gainesville, Florida. With a focus on bioscience, life science, health care, and retail development, Concept Companies is managing active development projects throughout the southeastern United States. For more information, visit conceptcompanies.net.

Concept Companies Contact:

Emily Williams

Marketing Manager

352-333-3233, ext. 138

[email protected]

Related Images

foundation-park.jpg

Foundation Park

Foundation Park, a 43,180-square-foot biotech and life science research facility, is located in Alachua, Florida.

SOURCE Concept Companies

Related Links

http://www.conceptcompanies.net

