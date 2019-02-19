Concept Companies, in Conjunction With Gainesville CRA Initiatives, Completes Construction of Merieux Nutrisciences at Cornerstone

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Companies, a Gainesville headquartered full-service real estate development and construction firm, completed construction of Merieux Nutrisciences' new laboratory in Gainesville, FL. Located at 2183 SE Hawthorne Road, the new laboratory is part of the 13-acre redevelopment project, Cornerstone. Cornerstone is one of two major initiatives in East Gainesville for the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). Cornerstone will provide a mixed-use campus adjacent to the Gainesville Technology Enterprise Center (GTEC) in East Gainesville, FL.

Concept Companies

"Concept Companies is proud to construct the Merieux Nutrisciences building and be a part of redevelopment and investment in East Gainesville," stated Brian Crawford, owner, and CEO of Concept Companies.

Merieux Nutriscienes' Gainesville laboratory is 22,700 square feet and will provide nutritional analysis, sensory testing with consumer taste panels and focus groups, FDA detention services, and retail and food service quality programs. Merieux Nutrisciences is headquartered in Chicago, IL, a subsidiary of Institut Merieux. Institut Merieux operates in 22 countries worldwide.

For more information contact Lindsey Roberts, Marketing Manager at 352-333-3233 x 138 or Lindsey@concceptcompanies.net.

