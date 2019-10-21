Concept Development Agreement Extended With Leading Manufacturer of Commercial Vehicles to Include New Technology

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex is continuing a concept development agreement with one of the largest heavy-duty truck producers in the world. The technology could be used in current brake and suspension technology as well as future areas like autonomous driving. Haldex will be a key partner in selected joint projects.

"We are scaling up and entering the next phase," says Helene Svahn, President and CEO for Haldex. "Haldex is at the forefront of technology development for self-driving and electrical vehicles and due to that, we were selected as a partner going forward specifically in the area of Redundant Base vehicle, which we are very proud of."

"The collaboration has proven mutually beneficial and we are having a successful alliance when it comes to open and scalable systems. Furthermore, our both forward looking and curious mindset when it comes to exploring new technology and solutions will leverage our respective expertise in the best way possible," Helene Svahn, continues.

The automotive industry is facing a shift, which puts new demands on technology investments and innovative collaborations. Thus, the extended cooperation is in line with the preconditions of the market.

"With this new agreement, Haldex will take an active role in re-shaping the automotive industry with ideas and technology that will have a true business impact. We are partnering up to take on the challenge on an exciting and ambitious joint transformation journey. We look forward to continuing our work and more joint projects in order to develop vehicles for the future," Helene Svahn concludes.

For further information visit http://corporate.haldex.com or contact:

Helene Svahn, President & CEO, +46-418-476000

Catharina Paulcén

SVP Corporate Communications

catharina.paulcen@haldex.com

+46 418 476157

The information was submitted for publication by the Haldex media contact stated in the release on October 21, 2019 at 09.00 CEST.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/concept-development-agreement-extended-with-leading-manufacturer-of-commercial-vehicles-to-include-n,c2936731

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/2936731/1126391.pdf Press release as pdf

SOURCE Haldex