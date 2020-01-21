Concept3D Announces Digital Accessibility Certification by Level Access

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D, a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software, today announced that the company has earned the coveted title of vanguard of inclusion from the leading accessibility auditor, Level Access.

Level Access

Concept3D creates immersive virtual tours and interactive 3D maps for clients in the higher education, tourism, corporate, and healthcare industries. Since its founding in 2006, Concept3D has consistently demonstrated a commitment to offering accessible software. Over the past few years, Concept3D has further enhanced the accessibility offerings of its platform.

All of Concept3D's campus and location maps include the requisite ALT text and code structure to accommodate visual or auditory impairment. Additionally, Concept3D complies with the Accessible Rich Internet Applications (ARIA) standards, and every interactive map is ARIA tagged for greater accessibility. Concept3D's platform allows visually-impaired audiences to easily navigate throughout the map, even without using a full keyword. Through tab navigation, any user can find school landmarks, ADA accessible resources, and other features within the map. Concept3D has also developed a new wayfinding solution to support the needs of those with physical disabilities, which will be announced later this year.

"We are proud to have received the vanguard of inclusion designation from Level Access, and it demonstrates, once again, that the Concept3D platform is an industry leader," said Gordon Boyes, CEO of Concept3D. "Providing a user-friendly digital platform for all of our clients is of utmost importance to us. We strive to provide the best for our clients by taking accessibility very seriously."

Level Access provides industry-leading and award-winning digital accessibility solutions to over 1000 corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Level Access's mission is to achieve digital equality for all users by ensuring technology is accessible to people with disabilities and the growing aging population. Level Access provides solutions for compliance with key accessibility standards such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"Access to technology is a profound enabling force in the lives of people with disabilities and the elderly. Concept3D's proactive approach places them in a class we call the 'vanguards of inclusion,' and we are honored to be their partner on this journey," said Tim Springer, CEO, Level Access.

Learn more about Concept3D's digital accessibility initiatives: https://www.concept3d.com/interactive-virtual-experiences/the-platform/accessibility

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com .

About Level Access:

Level Access provides industry-leading and award-winning digital accessibility solutions to over 1000 corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Level Access's mission is to achieve digital equality for all users by ensuring technology is accessible to people with disabilities and the growing aging population. Founded in 1997, Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, Mandate 376, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, consulting services, and training solutions, the company's solutions ensure customer's web, desktop, mobile, and electronic document systems are accessible to everyone. Level Access is endorsed by the American Banking Association, named a White House "Champion of Change" in 2014, and multi-year repeat winners on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies. To learn more, please visit www.levelaccess.com.

Contact:

Delaney Lanker-Wood

232747@email4pr.com

(303) 647-5570

SOURCE Concept3D

Related Links

https://www.concept3D.com

