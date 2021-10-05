Concept3D Welcomes The University of Vermont to Roster of Higher Education Clients

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D (https://concept3d.com), a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software, today announces that The University of Vermont (UVM) is the latest higher education institution to launch on the company's interactive map and virtual tour platform.

The 3D, fully interactive and mobile-friendly map brings the 460-acre campus to life online, with easily searchable categories to support wayfinding and orientation. In building out the map, a specific focus for UVM was campus accessibility for students with physical disabilities and inclusion.

The map makes it simple to locate wheelchair accessible entrances and restrooms, with details including floor level and room number for each location. To support the use of the campus map for all needs, the admissions tour features enhanced color contrast, and, for screen readers, videos autoplay is turned off and alt tags are added to all images.

"Accessibility is very important to every part of how we design and continue to develop campus maps for our clients," said Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO. "The University of Vermont team has done a fantastic job of integrating accessibility and inclusion into the platform, and it demonstrates their dedication to creating a campus that's open and welcome to all. We're honored to be working with UVM and to see the stunning campus online."

To support current and prospective students, the map includes categories to easily find on-campus faith centers, lactation spaces, and gender inclusive restrooms, in addition to health and safety, outdoor recreation, athletics and sustainability.

Explore The University of Vermont's interactive campus map: https://map.concept3d.com/?id=1194#!

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

