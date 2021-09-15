Conception Nurseries Joins GF Institute in Push to Promote Industry-Wide Adoption of Professional Credential Program

VENTURA, Calif. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower and recently established GF Institute (GFI) proudly announce another Founding Member brand is joining its ranks, with Conception Nurseries and its Director of Customer Success and Product Development, Cassie Hilder, to represent the brand on GFI's inaugural Steering Committee advisory group.

"Many of the leading growers in California and Oregon depend on Conception Nurseries—and their groundbreaking work on tissue culture cannabis clones makes them a thought leader that is right at home as a GF Institute Founding Member," said Max Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower. "GFI will address many of the issues in the cannabis workforce and help employers like Conception Nurseries train and equip their employees with the necessary skills, knowledge, and credibility they need to succeed."

Cassie Hilder from Conception Nurseries had more to say on the subject: "The GF Institute Standardized Credential program helps new cannabis employees better understand and master their job-specific responsibilities and deliver positive results with increasing accuracy and confidence. By leveraging the best practices available in each job role, licensed cannabis operators and managers can shift their focus back to driving productivity and optimizing standard operating procedures."

The cannabis industry -- and cultivation teams in particular -- are under increasing amounts of pressure to meet profitability targets, leaving many employers looking to recruit talent from other industries. Many of these new recruits, however, lack any sense of formalized cannabis knowledge they can rely on when they first enter the space, leading many to feel frustrated, burned out, overlooked, or simply overwhelmed.

As a result of this onboarding environment, the cannabis industry continues to face a host of painful, costly barriers to profitability that each stem from a lack of understanding the impact a rigorous, standards-based training program has on the employee experience. With the creation of GF Institute, cannabis employers can fight turnover, poor customer service, unsafe products, costly compliance errors, and much more utilizing standardized cannabis curricula to help employees better understand how their individual responsibilities impact the larger organization.

"As we have seen in other industries who successfully deployed this model to positively impact workforce development and employee engagement, well-trained employees bring professionalism, industry-adopted credentials bring credibility, and equity is all about making sure education -- historically viewed as a powerful equalizing force -- reaches and impacts the people who need it most," said Gil Christie, GF Institute's inaugural chairman.

GFI is launching with three credentials, available today, designed to focus on the largest sectors of people growth in cannabis:

Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC)

Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC)

Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC)

Each credential program is available entirely online, consists of 2 units with summative assessments at the end of each unit, and will require learners to dedicate 12-16 hours of time to completing the course requirements. Each learner who completes a GFI cannabis credential program will earn a certificate of achievement officially commemorating their program completion, as well as both digital and physical badges that represent their accomplishments and distinguish individuals as dedicated cannabis professionals to co-workers, customers, and the general public.

GF Institute invites every licensed cannabis operator across the U.S.to become Founding Members of GFI. To encourage industry-wide adoption of the professional credential program, GF Institute is offering Founding Member applicants a limited time offer that includes the professional credentials at no extra cost as part of a standard Green Flower enterprise learning and development licensing agreement. The deadline for applicants to qualify for this special pricing deal is December 31, 2021.

For more information on GF Institute or the GFI Cannabis Credential program, please visit gfinstitute.org and download the complete program guide, including course syllabus documentation and answers to frequently asked questions.

About Green Flower:

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Conception Nurseries

Conception Nurseries brings commercial scale tissue culture technology to the cannabis industry through TrueClone technology. Harnessing state-of-the-art AgTech equipment and techniques, Conception Nurseries produces pathogen-free clones of exceptional vigor below commercial cultivator's in-house nursery costs. In 2020, Conception won the prestigious Ready to Invest™ award from The Arcview Group, was named a Top Ten Cannabis Tech Solution Provider by Enterprise Technology Review and selected as One of the Top 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies to Watch in 2021 by the Silicon Review. For more information, visit www.conceptionnurseries.com

