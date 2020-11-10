Concert Professionals Create Executive Stream Solutions to Fix Virtual Meeting Woes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, it seems like everyone is using some form of virtual meeting platform. The impression we make on video calls either enhances or negates our in-person chemistry and charm. So we'd better make our video image and brand memorable—in a good way!

When COVID-19 struck in March 2020, all trade shows and conferences around the world were abruptly forced to cancel. All face-to-face sales calls immediately stopped. The Live Event Entertainment Industry completely shut down, impacting thousands of touring crew members. Live performance automation expert Robert Flood saw the transformation to virtual impacting all industries, leading to a new requirement for quality online image and presentations. So Robert created Executive Stream Solutions .

"Executive Stream Solutions (ESS) is an incredible re-invention story," says Robert Flood. "The live performance industry shut down and thousands of professional technicians in audio, lighting, video, staging, logistics were out of work overnight. At the same time, the virtual experience exploded—and is now the preferred way that business communicates. So Executive Stream Solutions' professional technicians provide exactly what's needed to improve the virtual experience".

According to Global Workplace Analytics , 82% of U.S. office workers say they want to continue to work from home when the pandemic is over.

According to ESS partner John Flood, Robert's father, with over 40 years of business experience, "Before COVID-19, no one expected to be delivering speeches, sales presentations or run board meetings virtually from their office, living room, or hotel room. Now, every industry has a need for professional and scalable virtual meeting packages. Our solutions allow everybody to control and enhance how they present themselves online."

According to Tom Evans, ESS partner and Sound Engineer / Production Manager / Tour Manager for over 20 years with clients that include Eagles, Don Henley, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Snow Patrol, "Having managed hundreds of live productions, I understand the importance of visual and audio presentation. If you can't hear someone clearly, then what they're saying is lost. If you can't see them clearly, then the personal connection is lost. Executive Stream Solutions provides a critical solution for everyone who needs to impress in their online delivery."

Executive Stream Solutions has extensively researched the audio, lighting and camera products available to offer turnkey packages. Plus, ESS provides proprietary pre-programmed meeting management plug-ins, and virtual backgrounds for home/office or travel use that meet their quality standards. "With new technology comes new opportunities," says ESS partner and virtual event producer Andrew O'Keefe. "Our turnkey packages empower everybody to create a more dynamic and engaging virtual experience in any context, even without any previous technical experience."

"The ESS road crew of installation technicians have always loved the creativity of creating audio and visual effects that connect with an audience" says ESS partner Kandi Sepulveda, who toured with Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Madonna, Drake and Zac Brown Band. "Our team of professional technicians really like the idea of expanding our expertise now into the video conferencing world."

Recent statistics state that a typical employer can save about $11,000/year for every person who works remotely half of the time.

U.S. Office of Management and Budget

ESS makes it easy for anyone uncomfortable with adding new hardware or installing software. Their Professional Installation service, where a Concert Technician will install everything, ensures your settings are tailored to make you "Look, Sound and Feel Amazing"™ wherever you are. This also allows ESS to fulfill its mission to support out-of-work touring personnel and their families.

A major motivation for Executive Stream Solutions is to support professional touring crew members whose lives turned upside down due to COVID-19. ESS is dedicating 10% of their net profits to The Clinic , a "Roadie Advocacy Group" whose mission is to support Roadies and their families with services tailored to the struggles of the touring lifestyle. According to Courtney Klimson, The Clinic Co-Founder and CEO, "ESS is being led by a dream-team of technicians, whose clients will be thrilled when they see the difference this group can make. I'm beyond grateful that they chose us as their beneficiary."

"Every business has needed to adapt and find creative ways to tell their story, sell their products and create a connection using a virtual platform," says Myra Kressner, ESS Partner and B2B marketing expert. "It's in everyone's best interest to have a turn-key service or package for people not trained in 'virtual performance' to help them deliver a professional and compelling video/virtual experience as easily and affordably as possible."

"Executive Stream Solutions is the consummate re-invention story," says Robert Flood.

