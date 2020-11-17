ConcertAI Announces New Pharma Collaboration to Use Real-World Data and AI Analytics to Optimize Cancer Care and Improve Patient Outcomes

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI announced a multi-year collaboration with Novartis to advance research-grade real-world data (RWD) and advanced analytic technologies to support decision-making across the full scope of Novartis' oncology pipeline and portfolio. Under the collaboration, ConcertAI and Novartis will define characteristics of RWD that extend the insights traditionally gleaned from this source, bridging the space between traditional RWD and randomized controlled trials (RCT) by increasing RWD consistency, reliability, and veracity.

The work will also bring together the Novartis Oncology Center of Excellence, Digital, and Data42 teams with ConcertAI's eurekaHealth family of cloud real-world evidence (RWE) and AI technologies. By collaboratively advancing technologies to generate better insights, the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative medicines can be accelerated for cancer patients worldwide. Early programs are focused on three key objectives:

Improved RCT design based on RWE

RWD-based label extensions & new indications

Accelerated market access through improved patient insights and programs

"ConcertAI is pleased to be able to collaborate with Novartis in bringing forward the next generation of digital clinical solutions in oncology with the promise of accelerated innovations for healthcare providers and patients worldwide," said Jeff Elton, PhD, chief executive officer of ConcertAI. Dr. Elton went on to note, "Our commitments are absolute and relentlessly focused towards achieving new levels of performance in medical innovation and benefit for patients."

Adrian Cassidy, the head of RWE and data science at Novartis, said, "Novartis is a leading medicines company powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science committed to working with leading partners and disruptors in the industry as we reimagine medicine using RWD and AI technologies. ConcertAI has rapidly emerged as one of the most innovative RWD and AI companies in oncology and we are excited to embark on this important, multi-year collaboration."

