ConcertAI Creates COVID-19 Oncology Resources to Improve Real-World Evidence-Based Cancer Care and Research During and After Pandemic

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI has launched a set of COVID-19 resources for oncology to support the needs of healthcare providers, biopharmaceutical innovators, and biomedical researchers as they look to maintain patient access to new and critical treatments and improve outcomes during this pandemic. Abstracted sets of aggregated, de-identified real-world data (RWD) will be derived from CancerLinQ Discovery™– a project of CancerLinQ LLC, a wholly owned nonprofit subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The initiative will provide actionable RWD and aligned AI technologies to improve healthcare operations and augment COVID-19 decision-making for oncology care providers. The solutions will also support the ability of critical oncology biopharma innovators to more rapidly redesign stalled clinical research programs and reconsider approaches to new clinical studies based on changes to standard of care, greater use of telehealth tools, and the vulnerabilities of specific groups of cancer patients. Specifically, healthcare providers will gain high-value insights to guide their responses to COVID-19 within their practice settings and biopharma innovators will be able to reinitiate studies and inform the redesign of new studies.

ConcertAI will combine CancerLinQ Discovery clinical data with administrative payer claims data to create a complete longitudinal view of a focused population of cancer patients under active treatment. This dataset will allow oncology providers and clinical researchers to develop new insights, including the ability to:

Assess incidence of COVID-19 diagnosis among oncology populations;

Find changes in treatment patterns, such as changes from infused to oral drugs; changes in diagnostic and monitoring routines; and greater use of telemedicine visits to provide quality improvement guidance and help practices define better responses;

Develop special precautions and treatment approaches based on specific treatment response and COVID-19 vulnerabilities; and

Enable new approaches to clinical research that accelerate study restarts, enable new clinical studies to be initiated, and limit onsite personnel requirements.

Oncology RWD from ConcertAI includes millions of patient electronic medical records (EMR) data and has a high representation of community oncology care settings and academic centers.

"Cancer patients are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 and it has had a disproportionately negative impact on them as treatments were delayed, clinical visits limited, clinical trials stalled, and new clinical trials delayed," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "Our effort to build a true RWD asset for the COVID-19 research community, using de-identified patient data from CancerLinQ Discovery, means we can provide deep insights for how to best help patients access needed treatments and attain better outcomes. As we redefine standard of care treatment, clinical research, and integrated COVID-19 therapies as part of cancer care, this set of real-world evidence solutions will be all-the-more critical."

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is a leader in real-world evidence (RWE) and patient outcomes solutions for the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. ConcertAI has the leading real-world data (RWD) and enterprise RWE SaaS and AI solutions for oncology, and the world's top outcomes research and data science talent. Our singular mission is to partner with leading biopharma and healthcare providers to revolutionize clinical research and the patient therapeutic journey to realize the best possible outcomes. ConcertAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI, an operating group of leading companies that transform business with advanced AI and data solutions. eurekaHealth is a trademark of ConcertAI. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

Contact: Charu Gupta, [email protected]

SOURCE ConcertAI

Related Links

http://www.concertai.com

