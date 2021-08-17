ConcertoCare CMO Dr. Amy Flaster Joins Future Leaders Class of 2021

A high-performing employee, age 40 years or younger, shaping the next decade of care delivery

A passionate worker who knows how to put his or her vision into action for the good of seniors and aging industry professionals

An advocate for seniors and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being

"Amy is a trailblazer — as a health care professional for her patients and for her team of colleagues," said Dr. Julian Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConcertoCare. "Since joining ConcertoCare, she has been transforming her passion into a vision by defining a next-generation clinical model infused with best practices in home health and geriatric reasoning. She also developed a key performance indicator system and dashboard, ensuring performance metrics are meaningfully aligned to advancing the ConcertoCare mission of bringing exceptional care to seniors where it is most needed: in the home. Everyone at ConcertoCare extends their sincere congratulations to Amy for this well-deserved recognition."

"Health care for the underserved, unengaged, and frail older adults is difficult to deliver successfully and requires understanding social determinants, and behavioral and medical elements of care in combination with compassionate and efficient care," said Dr. Alan Abrams, Chief Geriatrician of ConcertoCare. "Dr. Flaster balances all of these factors as she coaches our organization to become a leader in care in all domains separately and together."

About Aging Media Network

Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Hospice News, and Skilled Nursing News.

About Amy Flaster, MD, MBA

Dr. Flaster is an experienced physician executive, value-based care strategist, and practicing internal medicine physician. Prior to joining ConcertoCare, Dr. Flaster served as Senior Vice President of Population Health at Health Catalyst, a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services, where she led the organization's population health strategy and partnered closely with health systems in their transition to value-based care. Previously, she also served as Associate Medical Director of Population Health at Mass General Brigham, where Dr. Flaster ran a portfolio of population health programs to drive healthcare transformation across the network, including the nationally recognized Integrated Care Management Program (iCMP), leading hundreds of clinicians in data-driven complex care management of frail and elderly patients. Earlier in her career, she co-founded myProxy Inc., developer of the TrueNorth Healthcare platform, which engages patients and decision-makers in cloud-based advance care planning.

Dr. Flaster continues to serve on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and practices primary care at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. She received her internal medicine and primary care training at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, her medical and business degrees at Harvard University, and her undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College.

About ConcertoCare

ConcertoCare is the nation's leading in-home value-based primary and complex care provider for seniors and other adults with chronic health and social needs. Offering three distinct in-home care models, ConcertoCare is reshaping healthcare delivery with a human-first, tech-enabled approach. Powered by its proprietary population health and analytics engine, Patient3D®, the company is improving quality of life while reducing hospital admissions, readmissions, and emergency department visits. ConcertoCare incorporates social determinants of health into all patient assessments and treatment plans for a holistic view of patient health to ensure all physical, psychological, behavioral, and social needs are met. This novel approach was orchestrated by renowned experts in home-based geriatric medicine, digital health, palliative care, healthcare analytics, and value-based care. Currently serving over 25,000 patients across six states, ConcertoCare is rapidly expanding its national footprint. For more information, visit http://www.concertocare.com/, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

