Concierge Auctions Announces March/early April Lineup Spanning Six Countries and Seven U.S. States

The lineup also features a select collection of 12 properties as part of the firm's March Sale , targeting buyers in China and greater Asia in partnership with media powerhouses The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global . Bidding for these properties — the majority of which will sell Without Reserve — opens digitally beginning March 22 nd . Buyers may bid from anywhere in the world via the firm's global online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com .

Featured properties include:

41 Arvida Parkway — Miami, Florida (Bidding Open March 19th–22nd)

Currently listed for $68 million with bidding opening between $15 million–$30 million, the 14,000-square-foot minimalistic estate designed by Graciela Leanza is located outside Miami in the city of Coral Gables, surrounded by 574 feet of rare Biscayne Bay double-sided waterfrontage. Once noted as "the most expensive residential sale ever in Coral Gables" in 2014, the home has undergone a number of renovations to feature European finishings. The home includes a sleek designer kitchen with professional-grade appliances, pantry and breakfast room; a master sanctuary with ocean views, terrace access, custom-built dressing room, spa bath, custom marble vanity, and walk-in shower; a wet bar; executive office/library; a separate captain's quarters adjacent to the dock; a nanny suite, and a five-car garage.

Outdoor features include tri-level terraces, an Estudio Arqué-designed pool and poolside lounge area, outdoor kitchen and covered dining, mature palms, and direct sunrise views. The property also includes a protected dock that can accommodate a 200± foot mega yacht. The nine-bedroom estate will sell furnished Without Reserve in cooperation with Marc Hameroff of Engel & Völkers.

"The auction presents a rare opportunity to own exclusive property of this size and magnitude in Coral Gables, with waterfront access on both sides of the home," said Hameroff. "No detail was overlooked in creating this minimalistic masterpiece – it's truly a one-of-a-kind contemporary oasis offering breathtaking views across Biscayne Bay."

Tarpon Pointe | 1575 Ponce De Leon Drive — Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Bidding Open March 26th–28th)

Boasting more than 590 feet of rare river frontage with accommodations for an up to 135-foot mega yacht, the 20,623-square-foot Fort Lauderdale estate owned by the late Wayne Huizenga — founder of Blockbuster Video and co-owner of a trifecta of Florida sports teams including the Dolphins, Panthers and Marlins — is currently listed for $27 million and will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company as part of the firm's March Sale.

Situated on nearly 1.5 acres, the 10-bedroom, five building compound named Tarpon Pointe offers 270-degree river and skyline views as well as cathedral ceilings, custom ironwork and finishes, and floor-to-ceiling windows with river and peninsula water views; a grand foyer with a crystal chandelier; a kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven and a separate caterer's kitchen; a French-inspired glass conservatory; a master suite with a lounging area; a guest apartment; elevator; gym; workshop; theater; billiards room; staff office; and multiple safe rooms.

"Mr. Huizenga is and always will be a true legend," said Nash. "It's an honor and privilege to be selling such an epic property on behalf of the family. This auction follows our successful sale on Key Biscayne, which garnered the area's highest sale price in the last four years. I'm confident the Tarpon Pointe auction will do the same by attracting global buyers to this one-of-kind opportunity."

Casa Bella Fortuna in Las Olas Isles | 534 Bontona Avenue — Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Bidding Open April 9th–12th)

Casa Bella Fortuna is an award-winning Las Olas Isles estate situated on property also previously owned by the late Huizenga. Comprised of 17,350+ square feet, the home is currently listed for $36.25 million and will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Hot Listings Miami TV star and executive producer Katrina Campins of The Campins Company. The sale will consider accepting a portion of the final sale price via Bitcoin.

"Intracoastal properties like this are considered gems of Fort Lauderdale, offering more value than oceanfront," stated Campins. "Known to attract, high-profile CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, hedge fund managers and music executives, the exclusive community of Las Olas epitomizes the luxe lifestyle."

Completed in 2015, the estate was constructed by local entrepreneur and angel investor Jim Barnett, who purchased the property from Huizenga and was inspired to recreate the Doge's Palace in Venice. Recipient of 13 architecture and design awards for its craftsmanship and landscaping, the 27-room estate features hand-painted murals by late Buckingham Palace artist Leonard Pardon; architectural details by famed architect Jeffrey W. Smith; and interior design by NYC-based Bunny Williams.

Amenities include a panic room, gym, massage room, yoga room, and two home offices in addition to a saltwater pool, kitchen, space for a tennis/basketball court, golf putting green, an area to develop a two-bedroom guest suite, 750 feet of water frontage, and 350 feet of dockage to accommodate a mega yacht.

"Despite its grand stature, Casa Bella Fortuna provides a warm and relaxing environment," stated Barnett. "Our vision was to create a statement property and we handpicked the best team to bring that vision to life."

7292 Exotic Garden Drive — Cambria, California (Bidding Open April 22nd–25th)

Spread across 80 acres, the 32,500-square foot coastal estate — named the Retreat at Cambria — features a Pinot Noir vineyard, two entertainment pavilions with musical stage, a helipad and helicopter storage, direct beach access, and show garages for 60 vehicles. Featuring 180-degree ocean views, the compound boasts a fountain courtyard, bronze and stone entry gate, and custom copper and bronze entry doors. The 14,000-square-foot main residence offers five bedrooms; entertaining spaces including a grand entry rotunda, great room with 30-foot onyx bar, entertainment hall with Murano chandeliers and wraparound murals, formal family room with dining alcove, and a theater room; a chef's kitchen with breakfast room; a master sanctuary with an antique fireplace, dressing area, a two-story, walk-in wardrobe, wet bar, custom lighting, spa and sauna, 12-head steam shower, off-season wardrobe storage, and a terrace; an executive office; and a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room. Additional outdoor amenities include guest apartments, a caretaker's house, ocean observation lounge, full-service kitchen with pizza oven and beer taps, and sculpture garden.

Currently listed for $60 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with celebrity and luxury real estate specialist Kofi Nartey of The Nartey Group at Compass. Nartey previously sold the homes of NBA player Nick Young and NFL player Marcellus Wiley.

"The estate offers something for everyone — hiking trails, ocean views, direct sandy beach access, a ballroom, home theater, indoor parking for up to 60 cars, wine cellar, helipad, and more," said Nartey. "Additionally, the home is just minutes away from the best restaurants and wineries of the Central Coast, and only a 30-minute flight from Los Angeles or San Francisco. Relax, retreat, and recharge by yourself or host an event for 300 people — either way, the estate delivers the ultimate luxe lifestyle."

Villa 35 — Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand (Bidding Open March 27th–29th)

Located within Amanpuri — the multi-award-winning flagship hotel and beach resort of the famed Aman Resorts in Phuket, Thailand — Villa 35 was previously listed for $35 million and will sell At or Above $17.75 million as part of the firm's March Sale. The 46,263-square-foot villa (4,298 square meters) offers stunning open-air entertaining space with unobstructed ocean views, including spacious living and dining rooms, a large kitchen, sunken dining salas, and pool-side cabana. Its seven bedrooms are arranged in four separate pavilions surrounding a tiled, private swimming pool. All bathrooms are finished to spa-style specification, and the master suite even has its own hair salon.

Amanpuri overlooks Pansea Beach, the most-sought after beach on Phuket thanks to its privacy, and offers resort amenities fitting of its iconic status including a spa, award-winning restaurants, pilates and yoga studio, beach club and top-notch security.

Charlie Smith, Strategic Advisor at Concierge Auctions, comments: "It is a privilege to be operating within what truly is one of the world's finest resorts. In the last decade, only one property at Amanpuri has come to the open market, which is testament to the unique nature of this sale. The cachet associated with the Amanpuri brand will drum up significant interest amongst the resort's devotees."

Also featured in March:

72-106 Poepoe Place — Kuki'o, Big Island, Hawaii (Bidding Open March 12th–15th)

Previously listed for $5.35 million, the 8,434-square-foot estate is located within the affluent, gated Hawaiian community of Kuki'o Club. The five-bedroom oasis features vast, en-suite bedrooms and a remodeled commercial-grade kitchen; a resort-style pool area with hot tub, bar and BBQ; a 1,212-square-foot, four-car garage; and access to the full-service Member's Clubhouse at Kuki'o Golf and Beach Club including tennis courts, spa and fitness facilities, Tom Fazio-designed golf course and concierge services.

The estate will sell furnished Without Reserve in cooperation with MegaAgentHawaii, LLC.

3219 Daybreak Ridge — Beaver Creek, CO (Bidding Open March 21st–25th)

Spread on more than three and a half acres, the newly-constructed, ski-in/ski-out estate is located in Vail Valley on the slope of one of Colorado's premier, luxury ski resorts — Beaver Creek Resort. The only new construction in the Bachelor Gulch neighborhood, the 9,993-square-foot retreat offers stunning views of the slopes from the home's radiant-heated decks, terraces and patios; wooden beams, large windows and a stone fireplace in the main living area; a large wine tasting room; media room; exercise room; massage room; hot tub; state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment and technology, and geothermal heating and cooling system throughout; and accommodations for up to 18 guests.

Currently listed for $9.5 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Mark Weinreich of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Colorado Properties.

55-3287 Hoea Makai Road — Hawi, Big Island, HI (Bidding Open March 22nd–28th)

Previously listed for $5.8 million, the three-bedroom, contemporary retreat includes a chef's kitchen, master retreat with lanai access and cathedral ceilings, 4,000 feet of ocean frontage and wraparound covered lanai, and a private caretaker's unit with large yurts and deck. Comprised of 2,681 square feet, the estate is located in the secluded setting of North Kohala, featuring 105+ coastal acres leased to a working Black Angus cattle ranch.

The estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Charles Anderson of Hawaii Pacific Brokers LLC as part of the firm's March Sale.

One Villa Real — Santa Ana, San José, Costa Rica (Bidding Open March 22nd–28th)

Located within the premier gated community of Eco Residencial Villa Real, One Villa Real is a contemporary villa designed by renowned Costa Rican architect, Ronald Zurcher. Currently 90 percent complete with an estimated 90 days to finalize, the 28,072-square-foot villa features 40-foot ceilings, Spanish marble floors, and an award-winning marble and stainless spiral staircase. The home features nine bedrooms including five master suites and two private guest suites; three levels of outdoor terraces including roof terrace and potential for an outdoor kitchen; a great room with atrium ceiling; interior elevator and two garages accommodating five cars; and a nearly-completed, 5,000-bottle wine cellar, gym and game room with wet bar, and lower level ideally suited for a playroom, home theater or staff quarters.

Previously listed for $6.75 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Todd Cutter of 2Costa Rica Real Estate as part of the firm's March Sale.

Additional properties in the March Sale include:

Nonsuch Heights — Nonsuch Bay, Freetown , Antigua (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

, (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Craig Ryan and Justin White of One Caribbean Estates.

and of One Caribbean Estates.

Previously Listed for $2.6 million . Selling furnished Without Reserve.

. Selling furnished Without Reserve. Villa Nonsuch — Nonsuch Bay, Freetown , Antigua (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

, (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with Craig Ryan and Justin White of One Caribbean Estates.

and of One Caribbean Estates.

Previously Listed for $3.49 million . Selling furnished Without Reserve.

. Selling furnished Without Reserve. 125 Stone Brook Trail — Near Asheville, North Carolina (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

— Near (Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with D'Ann Ford of Premier Sothebys International Realty



Previously Listed for $2.299 million . Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $2.05 million .

. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at . 9102 Chatsworth Drive — Houston, Texas (Bidding Open March 22 nd –28 th )

(Bidding Open –28 ) In cooperation with David Brooks Ballard of Brooks Ballard Fine Homes and Estates, Engel & Völkers Houston .

of and Estates, Engel & Völkers .

Previously Listed for $4.6 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Selling Without Reserve. 302 Hawk's Nest Hollow — Priddis, Alberta, Canada (Bidding Open March 22 nd – 28 th )

(Bidding Open – 28 ) In cooperation with Jason Bamlett of RE/MAX House of Real Estate.

of RE/MAX House of Real Estate.

Previously Listed for $2.1 million CAD. Selling Without Reserve.

CAD. Selling Without Reserve. Sumas Powerhouse | 39623 Old Yale Road — Abbotsford, British Columbia , Canada (Bidding Open March 22 nd – 28 th )

, Canada (Bidding Open – 28 ) In cooperation with Sara Gillooly of RE/MAX All Points Realty.

of RE/MAX All Points Realty.

Previously Listed for $4.999 million CAD. Selling furnished Without Reserve.

CAD. Selling furnished Without Reserve. 5022 Arlington Avenue — New York City , New York (Bidding Open March 26 th – 28 th )

, (Bidding Open – 28 ) In cooperation with Chintan Trivedi of RE/MAX In The City.

of RE/MAX In The City.

Home: Currently Listed for $3.5 million . Lot: Currently Listed for $1 million . Selling Without Reserve.

. Lot: Currently Listed for . Selling Without Reserve. Château de Lamothe — Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France (Bidding Open March 28 th –30 th )

(Bidding Open –30 ) In cooperation with Joanne Davey of French Character Homes.

of French Character Homes.

Currently Listed for €5 million. Selling Without Reserve.

Additional April offerings include:

3044 Colina Verde Lane — Jamul, California (Bidding Open April 9 th –12 th )

— (Bidding Open –12 ) In cooperation with Pamela Ratcliffe of Coldwell Banker West .

of .

Previously Listed for $2.89 million . Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $2.19 million .

. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at . 42725 Sharin Woods Road — Auberry, California (Bidding Open April 16 th –18 th )

(Bidding Open –18 ) In cooperation with Dana C. Smith of RE/MAX Gold.

of RE/MAX Gold.

Previously Listed for $1.3 million . Selling Without Reserve.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property closed will result in a new home built for a family in need.

