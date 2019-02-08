Concierge Auctions' Annual January Sale Breaks Multiple Records Including Highest Sale Price Ever In Paradise Valley, Arizona

Villa Paradiso — Paradise Valley, Arizona

Previously listed as the most expensive home in Arizona for $35 million, Villa Paradiso achieved the highest sale price in Paradise Valley in the past decade. The estate also sold as the highest residential sale in Arizona in the last year, marketed in cooperation with Sandra Wilken of Sandra Wilken Properties.

The 30,858-square-foot estate — designed by renowned architect and planner Vernon D. Swaback, an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright — offers expansive views of the exclusive Paradise Valley and boasts numerous amenities including custom-built spaces to house art and automobile collections.

"I am very pleased with the Concierge Auctions team's work," said seller Sussman. "Their efforts did a great job fleshing out not only national prospects, but also those in the local market. In the end, the team was able to achieve a great result in a difficult market, and the home sold for the highest price ever in Paradise Valley."

27341 North 102nd Street – Scottsdale, Arizona

Previously listed for $9.5 million, the sale of former Magellan Fund Manager Peter Lynch's Scottsdale estate marked the highest sale price in the exclusive 180-home community of Estancia since 2014. The multi-structure, Southwestern oasis sold in cooperation with Julie Rohr of Walt Danley Realty.

Designed by Jeff Biever Architecture and Mariette Gomez Design Group, the compound offers a traditional adobe exterior with contemporary interiors featuring a light-filled, open floor plan with multiple floor-to-ceiling fireplaces, soaring ceilings, skylights and walls of windows.

8055 North Mummy Mountain Road — Paradise Valley, Arizona

Previously listed for $14.5 million, MLB legend Randy Johnson's Paradise Valley compound sold in cooperation with Jonathan Friedland of The Joffe Group, Launch Real Estate LLC. Situated at the base of Mummy Mountain, the 25,416-square-foot Mediterranean estate features a dramatic two-story entry foyer; seven en-suite bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; a separate master wing with access to a trellised rose garden; a gourmet chef's kitchen with large island and peninsula bar seating for eight; a cinephile's dream home theater with tiered seating; a music lover's entertainment wing with a dedicated recording studio, live performance stage, and collector's music instrument showroom; a separate billiards room and wet bar; a poker room; two executive offices/studies; a three-story elevator; and a climate-controlled wine cellar.

Other properties sold during the sale include three tropical homes in The Bahamas and Costa Rica, and an estate in Fairfield, Connecticut. The final sale price of each property in the January Sale will remain confidential until at least 30 days after the transaction closings. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property sold will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information on any of these auctions, or if you have a remarkable property to submit for consideration to the Concierge Auctions' platform, call 917.779.0515.

