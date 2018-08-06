Concierge Auctions Celebrates A Decade Of Success As The Leading Marketplace To Buy And Sell High-End Real Estate

"We are grateful to our employees, partners, and clients for their dedication and trust in Concierge Auctions," Brady stated. "We have internal mottos of 'always look forward' and 'make history,' so as we celebrate the milestones we've achieved over the past 10 years, we're also excited for what's to come in the next decade."

In 2016, Concierge debuted digital bidding, which allows buyers to bid in real-time via their mobile device from anywhere in the world and, to date, has processed $8 billion in bids. Concierge has broken world records for the highest-priced homes sold at auction in both Europe and the U.S. The first was Château de Promenthoux — a 19th-century château in Geneva, Switzerland designed by one of the renowned architects behind the Eiffel Tower. The second was the sale of Walnut Place — a 27,000-plus-square-foot historic estate set on 25 prime acres in Dallas, Texas, which sold for $38.9 million.

"Our year-over-year sales growth has averaged 107% per year since 2008, which has been both challenging and rewarding. Our team has a deep level of commitment to excellence and continues to evolve to stay ahead of the curve," stated Roffers.

Last year, Concierge Auctions launched its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, in which for every property the company sells, a new home is built for a family in need. Over 100 homes have been contributed thus far. Other recent areas of focus include the firm's international expansion; its proficiency in attracting and dealing with high-net-worth Chinese buyers; its partnerships with luxury brokerage networks including Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, Engel & Völkers America, Sotheby's International Realty, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Luxury Portfolio, Leverage Global Partners, and others; and its selection by Inc. Magazine as one of America's fastest-growing companies for the past four years.

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the company has generated billions in sales volume and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 19 countries. Concierge curates the best properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns what is arguably the most valuable, ultra-high-net-worth client list in real estate and has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past four years.

