Concierge Auctions Closes Out Its 10th Year With Nearly $8 Billion In Bids, Record-Setting Sales Including A World Record For The Highest Price Ever Achieved At Auction, And Activity In 40 US States And 27 Countries

"This is an exciting time for the industry, as we continue to receive more interest than ever from sellers, buyers, and agents seeking an enhancement to the traditional sales method," said Concierge Auctions President and Founder Laura Brady. "Sellers and agents especially value the time-certainty of our process and the direct reach of our database to wealthy buyers worldwide. Buyers appreciate our curation of top-caliber properties offered by sellers with market-driven price expectations."

The firm's bidding app enables 24/7 access to its online marketplace. Buyers and sellers can purchase and sell at any time, from anywhere in the world.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build a solution that puts sellers in the driver seat, helping them sell expensive properties around the world in a predictable, timely manner. We refined the price, and today, we can take any property in the world and sell it in six weeks," stated Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers. "We are more committed than ever to helping our customers get the on-demand results they are looking for."

Concierge Auctions further established itself in the $10 million to $100 million-plus market in 2018, representing more than 90 percent of $10 million-plus auction sales with an A+ satisfaction rating. Recent, record-breaking transactions include Summertide — a furnished estate previously owned by business magnate Howard Hughes, located in the north shore of Lake Tahoe, Nevada — which sold for its previously listed price of $17.5 million after just 10 days of exposure; Circle R Ranch in Aspen, Colorado, which sold for $14.28 million; and Playa Vista Isle located in Hillsboro Beach, Florida — one of the country's most expensive listings previously offered at $159 million — which broke the US record for the highest price ever achieved for a home at auction and the highest sale ever in Broward County.

"I hired Concierge Auctions because their reach to the most elite buyers across the globe is unsurpassed, and I've been equally impressed by the attention to detail and business acumen of their entire organization," stated the seller, Robert Pereira. "If I had the chance to sell this property again, Concierge Auctions would be my first call. They are the best organization in the world to produce the highest price for one-of-a-kind properties in an efficient manner."

In addition to selling more than 10 $10 million-plus properties in the last year — and more than 30 historically — Concierge Auctions made significant strides in Europe, expanding its UK-based team, and selling one of the continent's most expensive listings — Villa Passalacqua, a historic villa on the shore of Lake Como, Italy, once quietly listed for €100 million. Additional trophy European sales include Les Fleurs Sauvages in Verbier, Switzerland and El Martinete, a luxury villa in the sought-after Puerto Banus region of Marbella, Spain.

"Concierge Auctions was the perfect choice for selling one of the most cherished residences in Spain's Costa Del Sol region," said the seller's representative of El Martinete. "The sense of urgency that was created by the accelerated marketing period leading up to the auction best accommodated my client's needs. In addition, the firm's global team reached their impressive database of some of the world's most qualified buyers, and we were pleased with the outcome."

The firm has grown to more than 100 professionals in eight countries (the United States, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, and Switzerland) and maintains alliances with leading brokerages around the world, including Sotheby's International Realty, Engel & Völkers Americas and Canada, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America, Luxury Portfolio International, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, Leverage Global Partners, and more.

"Concierge Auctions has a lot to offer the luxury real estate agent," said Paul Benson, licensed partner of Engel & Völkers shops throughout Utah and California. "In situations where a client wants to sell within a fixed time frame, it's essential to have options to really deliver desired results for our clients. Concierge Auctions has helped me produce solid results, and I would highly recommend their services to any agent who wants quality exposure for their clients' properties."

Throughout 2018, the company was recognized with a number of professional accolades, including:

Roffers being named to Bloomberg 's Breakaway CEO Network and selected as one of QuantumShift's Top Entrepreneurs in America for 2018 by KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business

's Breakaway CEO Network and selected as one of QuantumShift's Top Entrepreneurs in America for 2018 by KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group and the of Business Brady being named a member of the Forbes Council

Chief Marketing Officer Krystal Aeby being named a member of The Wall Street Journal 's CMO Network, an exclusive, invitation-only group of the world's top CMOs

being named a member of 's CMO Network, an exclusive, invitation-only group of the world's top CMOs Selection by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year, granting "Hall of Fame" placement on the Inc. 5000 list

as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year, granting "Hall of Fame" placement on the list Recognition by Entrepreneur Magazine as #38 within its annual Entrepreneur 360 TM list, which identifies 360 small businesses that are mastering the art and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation

as #38 within its annual Entrepreneur 360 list, which identifies 360 small businesses that are mastering the art and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation The 2018 Communitas Award for "Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility" for its Key for Key ® Giving Program

Giving Program 11 Telly awards for its innovative videography (26 total)

The exclusive Bloomberg announcement of the firm's second-annual Luxury Homes Days On Market Index, which provides a comprehensive look at the US luxury real estate market and contrasts market to market for the country's hottest properties

Alongside achieving these outstanding milestones, Concierge Auctions expanded its philanthropic initiative, Key for Key®, in cooperation with Giveback Homes, to El Salvador. The giving program ensures that a new home is built for a family in need with every property the firm sells. More than 200 homes have been funded since the inception of the program, resulting in hundreds of lives forever changed.

For a full list of properties sold in 2018 and prior, visit ConciergeAuctions2018.com. To inquire about purchasing the world's finest homes, or if you have a remarkable property to submit for consideration to the Concierge Auctions platform, call 212.202.2940.

