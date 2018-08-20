Concierge Auctions Named a Hall of Fame Honoree on the Inc. 5000 List of Fast-Growing Companies in America

"Being in the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame is a true reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to the industry's need for the solution we provide for luxury real estate," said Concierge Auctions President Laura Brady. "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our business this year, we are thankful for our clients and agent partners for continuing the growth of our marketplace to sell the world's finest properties."

Originally introduced as the Inc. 500 list in 1982 to acknowledge the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., the list evolved into the Inc. 5000 list in 2007 and has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and celebration of innovation. Well-known brands such as The Shark Group, Velocity Global, and Scorpion have also been honored on this year's list and Dell, Fitbit, LinkedIn, Pandora, Timberland, Yelp, Zillow, and many other household companies are early members of and have been honored by the Inc. 5000.

The annual Inc. 5000 list ranks independent, privately-owned American companies according to revenue growth in a three-year period. To determine this year's winners, 2014 and 2017 revenues were evaluated. All 5,000 honored companies are individually profiled on https://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2018 and will be recognized at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala in San Antonio, Texas from October 17 to 19, 2018.

In addition to growing its team, Concierge Auctions has generated billions in sales and broken world records for the highest-priced homes sold at auction in both Europe and the U.S. The firm has also advanced its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which funds a new home to be built for a family in need for every property the firm sells.

"We've created and evolved the most effective, technology driven method for matching buyers and sellers of the world's finest properties, and the demand for our platform continues to grow," said Chad Roffers, chairman of Concierge Auctions. "Our marketplace delivers the ease, transparency, and liquidity that today's affluent consumers expect."







Concierge Auctions works alongside real estate brokers to enable transactions for luxury home buyers and sellers across the globe. If you have a remarkable property to submit for consideration to the Concierge Auctions platform, call 212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions



Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated nearly $2 billion in sales, broken world records for the highest priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 19 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns arguably the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth buyers and sellers in the industry. It has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past five consecutive years, and has contributed over 100 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information, visit conciergeauctions.com.

Contact:



Kari Neering Kari@relevanceinternational.com



Chanelle Kasik Chanelle@relevanceinternational.com



212-257-1500

SOURCE Concierge Auctions

Related Links

http://www.conciergeauctions.com

