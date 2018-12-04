Concierge Auctions Now Accepting Sellers For January Live Auction Sale In Arizona

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions is now accepting sellers for its January live auction sale in Arizona featuring a collection of top-tier properties. Bidding will open digitally on January 29th via the Concierge Auctions online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, which allows prospective buyers to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world. The sale will culminate at a live auction at The Phoenician, one of Scottsdale's most luxurious resorts, on January 31st.

"Arizona has consistently remained a top market for our platform," stated Krystal Aeby, chief marketing officer of Concierge Auctions. "Through our global platform and industry-leading database, we are sure to garner a successful live auction sale in the new year. We look forward to releasing the collection and ultimately connecting buyers to premier properties in one of the most sought-after desert destinations."

The January Sale will launch December 28th. Properties will be featured in a high-impact international campaign including print advertising in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, and The Arizona Republic; targeted outreach to Concierge Auctions' database of approximately 550,000 luxury buyer prospects and agents worldwide; and exposure via the firm's proven platform of marketing and sales efforts.

Properties in the sale will be available for preview prior to the auction and will close in Q1 of 2019. There are no upfront seller fees — all fees are paid by the buyer.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key™ giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property sold will result in a new home built for a family in need.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for the January Sale, or to receive details including the timeline and full exposure plan, call 917.779.0515 or visit arizona-auction.com. Space is limited. Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 20 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns arguably the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the world. It has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past five years, and has contributed over 100 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

