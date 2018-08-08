Concierge Auctions Secures Pre-Auction Contract For Contemporary Mountain Escape Within Vail Village, Colorado

Previously listed for $5.669 million, the south-facing home — located at 798 Potato Patch Drive — is comprised of three levels with five bedrooms, a sunlit master retreat, home theater, exercise room, wrap-around deck, indoor/outdoor hot tub, and walk-in wine cellar. Interior features include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, Venetian plaster, and floor-to-ceiling windows to offer a light-filled interior and Vail mountain vistas.

The enclave is a family and dog-friendly neighborhood that backs up to the White River National Forest, allowing easy access to hiking and biking. Vail Village also offers cultural festivals, craft breweries, fly fishing in Gore Creek, dining, and shopping alongside its world-class skiing and snowboarding.

"Once the seller decided to pursue the auction route, the dynamics of the selling effort became completely different. Introducing the word 'auction' brought a new and additional level of inquiries and prospects to the property," stated Souto. "The Concierge team and ours quickly developed a good working relationship whereas Concierge presented the auction process clearly, and my team focused on presenting the features of the home, neighborhood and local market conditions. Together, we achieved success and I look forward to working with them again."

For more information about buying opportunities through Concierge Auctions, or to submit your property for consideration in their global marketplace

