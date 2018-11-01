Concierge Auctions Sells 18th Century Italian Villa - One Of The Most Expensive Listings In Europe

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Passalacqua, a historic villa in the village of Moltrasio on the shore of Lake Como, Italy, once previously and quietly listed for €100 million, has successfully sold at auction through leading global firm Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions generated a total of 1,677 enquiries in the marketing cycle leading up to the sale of the historic property, a national monument of Italy. The villa went to auction with a reserve price of €20million. The sale price will remain confidential.

Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "Our intensive marketing campaign culminated in a successful sale following competitive bidding at the auction on 30 October. As is customary for such a prestigious and significant property, the final sale price comfortably exceeded the reserve price."

Jim Cantwell, the seller of Villa Passalacqua, comments: "I am delighted we have successfully identified a new steward for this iconic property. The Concierge Auctions team, in conjunction with listing agents Alessia Bagni, Como Relocation Services, and John Bracco, delivered more than I ever could have expected on multiple fronts. And, most importantly, they positioned the property directly in front of many of the most affluent buyers in the world, resulting in one lucky new owner."

The villa was originally constructed as the vision of Count Andrea Luccini-Passalaqua, who hired the best architects and designers of the late 17th century to build him a landmark property. Designed for entertaining, the main house offers a total of 26,501 square feet of living space, including frescoed reception rooms and 14 bedrooms in nine suites. A secondary villa within the grounds offers a further six bedrooms in four suites, across 4,000 square feet. Internally, the property is filled with antique furniture, Venetian chandeliers and exquisite carved ceilings, whilst kitchens bathrooms include contemporary finishes. Externally, there is a swimming terrace surrounded by lemon and olive trees, a 200-year-old greenhouse, 11 working fountains and a dock area.

Composer Vincenzo Bellini lived in the villa from 1829-1833, composing operas Norma and Sonnambula during his time there. In the preceding years, the villa hosted some of Europe's most glamourous soirees, with Winston Churchill amongst the notable guests visiting the villa.

Upcoming, Concierge Auctions is handling the November 15th auction of Playa Vista Isle, a 58,000-plus-square-foot estate set upon 5± acres on one of the highest points of Florida's "Millionaires Mile." As one of the most expensive real estate listings in the entire country at $159 million, the unique estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with ONE Sotheby's International Realty. It is expected to garner the highest sale price ever of any property sold at auction.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the real estate agents representing buyers. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information on the auction, or to register, please visit www.conciergeauctions.com or call (212) 202-2940.

Contact:

Alice Lacey – alice@relevanceinternational.com

+442038688700

SOURCE Concierge Auctions

Related Links

http://www.conciergeauctions.com

